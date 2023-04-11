Picks, predictions for Reds vs. Braves on Tuesday, April 11th

The Cincinnati Reds (4-5) and the Atlanta Braves (7-4) will play the second game of a three-game series on Tuesday, April 11. First pitch from Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia is set for 7:20 p.m. ET. Luis Cessa (0-0, 3.38 ERA) will take the mound for Cincinnati, while Atlanta counters with Kyle Wright making his first start of the season.

The Braves are -230 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Reds are installed as the +195 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.

Reds-Braves picks: Tuesday, April 11th

Injury report

Reds

Out: 1B Joey Votto (shoulder), 3B Nick Senzel (toe), RP Lucas Sims (back)

Braves

Out: C Travis d’Arnaud (concussion), CF Michael Harris (back), SP Max Fried (hamstring), RP Raisel Iglesias (shoulder), RP Collin McHugh (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Luis Cessa vs. Kyle Wright

Cessa will start his second game of the season. He pitched 5.1 innings and allowed two earned runs on four hits and three walks in his first outing. Cessa struck out two and didn’t factor into the decision against the Chicago Cubs.

Wright will be making his season debut after dealing with some injuries in the offseason and Spring Training. He started 30 games last season and had an MLB-best 21-5 record. Wright had a 3.19 ERA and struck out 174 hitters in 180.1 innings of work.

Over/Under pick

The first game of the series went into extras tied 3-3. After Cincy scored in the top of the 10th, Sean Murphy hit a walk-off two-run home run for the Braves. In regulation over its last four games, Atlanta has scored fewer than five runs every time. Cincinnati, meanwhile, has put up fewer than six runs in four of its last five. In Wright’s season debut, I’m taking the under.

Pick: Under 9

Moneyline pick

Atlanta was able to get off a three-game skid with a win in the opener. Cessa was serviceable in his first start of the year. Still, the Braves lineup has power top to bottom and should have the support of a solid Wright start.

Pick: Braves