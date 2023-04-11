Picks, predictions for Padres vs. Mets on Tuesday, April 11th

The San Diego Padres (6-5) will face the New York Mets (6-5) in the second game of their early season three-game series on Tuesday, April 11. First pitch from Citi Field in Queens, New York is set for 7:10 p.m. ET, and the game will air on TBS. San Diego will start Ryan Weathers (0-0, 3.60 ERA), while New York counters with David Peterson (0-1, 6.00 ERA).

The Mets are home moneyline favorites with -140 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The run total is set at nine, and the Padres are the +120 underdogs.

Padres-Mets picks: Tuesday, April 11th

Injury report

Padres

Out: SP Joe Musgrove (toe), RF David Dahl (quad), OF Adam Engel (hamstring), RP Robert Suarez (elbow), RP Drew Pomeranz (flexor tendon)

Mets

Day to day: RF Starling Marte (neck)

Out: C Omar Narvaez (calf), SP Justin Verlander (shoulder), RP Tommy Hunter (back)

Starting pitchers

Ryan Weathers vs. David Peterson

Weathers is making his second start of the season. He pitched five innings and gave up two earned runs on five hits against the Arizona Diamondbacks in his first.

This will be Peterson’s third outing of the year. After starting his season with a loss, he tried to bounce back against the Milwaukee Brewers. Peterson lasted four innings and gave up five earned runs on five hits. He walked and struck out five on 92 pitches.

Over/Under pick

I took the over in the first game of this series, and it ended 5-0 in favor of the Mets. San Diego and New York have both scored fewer than six runs in three of their last four games. The starting pitchers haven’t exactly limited the scoring, but after Monday’s result, I’m going with the under.

Pick: Under 9

Moneyline pick

San Diego was riding a series win against the Atlanta Braves into this series and then got blanked for the first time this year. New York has won three of its last four games, but Peterson’s pitch count was a problem in his last start. He will have to be efficient, and 92 pitches in four innings isn't that. Peterson would have to bounce back in order to bring the Mets a win, and I don’t think he gets it done.

Pick: Padres