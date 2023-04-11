Picks, predictions for Yankees vs. Guardians on Tuesday, April 11th

The New York Yankees (6-4) and Cleveland Guardians (7-4) clash in the second game of a three-game set from Progressive Field on Tuesday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:10 p.m. ET. The Yankees will have ace Gerrit Cole (2-0, 0.73 ERA) on the mound while Cleveland counters with Hunter Gaddis (0-0, 3.72 ERA).

The Yankees are heavy -170 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Guardians check in as +145 favorites. The run total is set at 8.

Yankees-Guardians picks: Tuesday, April 11th

Injury report

Yankees

Out: 3B Josh Donaldson (hamstring), RP Jonathan Loaisiga (elbow), OF Harrison Bader (oblique), RP Lou Trivino (elbow)

Guardians

Out: RP Sam Hentges (shoulder), SP Triston McKenzie (shoulder), SP Aaron Civale (oblique)

Starting pitchers

Gerrit Cole vs. Hunter Gaddis

Cole has been, well, Gerrit Cole-like so far in 2023, fanning 19 batters while allowing just one run over 12.1 innings in his first two starts of the season. He’s had plenty of success in Cleveland in his career, with a 5-2 record and a 3.15 ERA in eight starts against the Guardians — plus two dominant starts in last year’s ALDS win.

Gaddis, meanwhile, is a relative unknown. The former fifth-round pick struggled in his MLB debut last year (18.41 ERA in two starts) and wasn’t expected to factor into Cleveland’s starting rotation until Triston McKenzie went down with a shoulder injury in spring. He’s been a pleasant surprise so far, recovering from a shaky first start against the Seattle Mariners with six shutout innings against the Oakland Athletics last week.

Over/Under pick

Gaddis doesn’t inspire a ton of confidence, but this Yankees lineup isn’t particularly deep right now — and none of them have any experience facing Gaddis in the past. We know Cole will do his part to keep runs off the board, so I’m leaning towards the under here in a matchup between two teams that always seem to play nail-biters.

Pick: Under

Moneyline pick

Gaddis will do enough to hit the under, but let’s not go crazy here. Cole has been great against the Guardians in his career and will come up big as he tries to help the Yankees avoid starting a losing streak.

Pick: Yankees