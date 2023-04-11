MLB lineups for Tuesday, April 11th: Giancarlo Stanton, Anthony Volpe out for Yankees

There’s a full slate of MLB action on Tuesday, April 11th, and that means plenty of decisions to make about who should start and who should sit for your fantasy baseball team. Luckliy, we’re here to help: Here’s your MLB starting lineup report for Monday, April 10th, complete with fantasy streaming advice for every game.

MLB starting lineups: Tuesday, April 11th

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians, 6:10 p.m. ET

No Anthony Volpe or Giancarlo Stanton for the Yankees today against Hunter Gaddis, which means Willie Calhoun, Oswaldo Cabrera and Franchy Cordero all get starts — Cabrera in particular should be seeing a bunch of playing time throughout the year and carries sneaky fantasy value. Given the short porch, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that he puts up a 20/10 season.

After toiling in the bottom half of Cleveland’s lineup for much of the season, Andres Gimenez is finally back in the two spot where he belongs while Amed Rosario will get the day off against Gerrit Cole.

No Aledmys Diaz for the A’s while Brent Rooker takes the start in right field with Seth Brown on the IL.

Muller gets the ball in Maryland ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/yJ7Cxe4yBW — Oakland A's (@Athletics) April 11, 2023

Some funky stuff going in for the Orioles against lefty Kyle Muller, as Cedric Mullins drops all the way to ninth while Austin Hays leads off and backup catcher James McCann slots in at DH. McCann has hit lefties pretty well in his career, but still a puzzling choice — and one that makes Muller look like a pretty good streaming option.

Grayson on the bump at The Yard. pic.twitter.com/Jup6QnRNzT — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) April 11, 2023

Chas McCormick doesn’t look like he’ll be giving the leadoff spot back to Jeremy Pena any time soon, while Jake Meyers gets a start in center against Mitch Keller.

From the department of “things we never thought we’d be saying in April 2023”: It’s about time Ji Hwan Bae got back into the leadoff spot for the Pirates as they take on Cristian Javier. Andrew McCutchen will ride the bench against the right-hander.

Lefty Shane McClanahan on the hill means that Enrique Hernandez will lead off for Boston, with Rob Refsnyder manning center, Christian Arroyo at second and Bobby Dalbec at first. The under is looking pretty good tonight.

Tonight's lineup for Red Sox @ Rays:



1. K. Hernández SS

2. Devers 3B

3. Turner DH

4. Yoshida LF

5. Refsnyder CF

6. Verdugo RF

7. Arroyo 2B

8. Dalbec 1B

9. Wong C



Garrett Whitlock makes his first start of the season. 6:40 first pitch. pic.twitter.com/u9Mwpl26kR — Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) April 11, 2023

Josh Lowe is back in the lineup for Tampa, while Luke Raley will start again in right — those two are sneaky streaming plays against right-handers. Vidal Brujan, called up for the injured Jose Siri, will play second.

From Josh Harrison to Edmundo Sosa to Bryson Stott against a lefty to Christian Pache (inexplicably starting over the white-hot Brandon Marsh), this Phillies lineup falls off a cliff in the back half.

It’s an awfully righty-heavy look for the Marlins, with Yuli Gurriel drawing another start at first and Jorge Soler and Bryan de la Cruz manning the outfield corners — doesn’t bode too well with Aaron Nola on the hill for Philly.

#marlins lineup



- Gurriel starts again



- Fortes catches Luzardo pic.twitter.com/ihFLrYo8Kj — Louis Addeo-Weiss (@addeo_louis00) April 11, 2023

Akil Baddoo is back with the Tigers and will lead off against Alek Manoah while Matt Vierling appears ensconced in the middle of Detroit’s lineup even against righties now. (Kerry Carpenter will DH in Miguel Cabrera’s stead.)

#Tigers lineup today at Toronto Blue Jays:



Akil Baddoo (LF)

Riley Greene (CF)

Matt Vierling (RF)

Kerry Carpenter (DH)

Javier Báez (SS)

Spencer Torkelson (1B)

Nick Maton (3B)

Jonathan Schoop (2B)

Jake Rogers (C)



Matt Manning (RHP) — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) April 11, 2023

Brandon Belt will DH against righty Matt Manning and Cavan Biggio will start at second in Toronto’s home opener.

Our Home Opener lineup!



See you tonight, Toronto #NextLevel pic.twitter.com/WSzBCbHrQ3 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 11, 2023

Nelson Cruz will bat cleanup with the Mets running lefty David Peterson to the mound, while Xander Bogaerts will lead off and Trent Grisham drops to eighth. Luis Campusano will start at catcher for Austin Nola.

Game ✌️ in the Big Apple#BringTheGold pic.twitter.com/OYhqybeZMZ — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 11, 2023

Starling Marte is back from his neck injury while Mark Canha and Tommy Pham draw starts (and represent sneaky DFS plays) against San Diego lefty Ryan Weathers.

Game ✌️ against the Padres with Starling Marte back in the lineup pic.twitter.com/HNtglwjfvd — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) April 11, 2023

TJ Friedl and Jake Fraley are back in their typical two and three spots against a righty, while Jason Vosler draws another start at third — he’s on the long side of a platoon with Spencer Steer at this point.

Tuesday night baseball against the Braves.



Powered by @PNCBank pic.twitter.com/F7iycjhZ4B — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 11, 2023

Marcell Ozuna returns to action for the Braves, while Eddie Rosario is up to fifth in the order and Sam Hilliard starts for the injured Michael Harris II in center against righty Luis Cessa.

Braves lineup 4/11 vs. Reds



1. Acuña RF

2. Olson 1B

3. Riley 3B

4. Murphy C

5. Rosario LF

6. Albies 2B

7. Arcia SS

8. Ozuna DH

9. Hilliard CF



Kyle Wright, RHP — Kris Willis (@Kris_Willis) April 11, 2023

Seattle’s DH situation has reached “starting Tommy La Stella in 2023” levels of dire. Jarred Kelenic will start again against righty Hayden Wesneski.

Looking to even the series vs. the Cubbies. #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/388UIl4wTw — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 11, 2023

Nelson Velazquez will get the start in right field as the Cubs wait for Seiya Suzuki’s return.

#Cubs lineup vs #Mariners 4/11 (6:40 CT): Hoerner 2B, Swanson SS, Happ LF, Mancini 1B, Bellinger CF, Wisdom 3B, Hosmer DH, Gomes C, Velázquez RF (Wesneski P) — Al Yellon (@bleedcubbieblue) April 11, 2023

With Tim Anderson on the IL, Andrew Benintendi becomes the new leadoff man for the White Sox, while Yoan Moncada has still yet to recover from his back ailment.

#WhiteSox lineup tonight against the Twins, first game without Tim Anderson after he went on the IL today. pic.twitter.com/4LmqYWyFH0 — Drew Bogs (@DrewBogs623) April 11, 2023

Carlos Correa (back) and Joey Gallo (side) are once again out, which means this is suddenly a very thin Twins lineup.

#MNTwins lineup vs. RHP Lance Lynn:



1B Donovan Solano, R

DH Byron Buxton, R

LF Trevor Larnach, L

3B Jose Miranda, R

2B Nick Gordon, L

SS Kyle Farmer, R

RF Matt Wallner, L

C Christian Vázquez, R

CF Michael A. Taylor, R



Carlos Correa (back) and Joey Gallo (side) remain out. — Aaron Gleeman (@AaronGleeman) April 11, 2023

Love that the Royals are finally giving Edward Olivares starts against right-handers, hate that the right-hander in question will be Jacob deGrom. Franmil Reyes will start at DH for K.C.

#Royals lineup vs. Jacob deGrom:



Witt Jr. SS

Melendez RF

Perez C

Pasquantino 1B

Olivares LF

Massey 2B

Reyes DH

Isbel CF

Dozier 3B

Lyles P — David Lesky (@DBLesky) April 11, 2023

Travis Jankowski and Brad Miller will start against Royals righty Jordan Lyles, while Marcus Semien will never be able to slump badly enough to remove himself from the leadoff spot.

Rangers starting lineup for April 11 vs. Kansas City. pic.twitter.com/lrAFylWfQ8 — Texas Rangers PR (@TXRangersPR) April 11, 2023

A tad surprising to see Brendan Donovan bat leadoff against a lefty, while Juan Yepez and Taylor Motter will start at DH and 2B respectively. Still no Dylan Carlson as he nurses a neck injury.

The Cardinals need to do something different tonight. Here is the lineup for tonight's game. #STLCards pic.twitter.com/NjmsGfrZ9c — The Red Jacket Club (@Red_JacketClub) April 11, 2023

No Charlie Blackmon for the Rockies tonight in what’s assumed to be a day off. Jurickson Profar is back leading off while Mike Moustakas will get another start against righty Miles Mikolas.

Christian Walker appears to be getting a routine day off against Corbin Burnes. Corbin Carroll is back in the lineup for the D-backs, batting fifth, while Pavin Smith seems firmly entrenched in the middle of Arizona’s lineup and should remain so for as long as he keeps swinging a hot bat.

