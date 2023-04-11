 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLB lineups for Tuesday, April 11th: Giancarlo Stanton, Anthony Volpe out for Yankees

We provide updates on MLB lineup news, providing fantasy baseball and betting analysis on Tuesday, April 11th.

By Chris Landers Updated
Giancarlo Stanton of the New York Yankees reacts after being struck out by James Karinchak of the Cleveland Guardians during the eighth inning at Progressive Field on April 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images

There’s a full slate of MLB action on Tuesday, April 11th, and that means plenty of decisions to make about who should start and who should sit for your fantasy baseball team. Luckliy, we’re here to help: Here’s your MLB starting lineup report for Monday, April 10th, complete with fantasy streaming advice for every game.

MLB starting lineups: Tuesday, April 11th

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians, 6:10 p.m. ET

No Anthony Volpe or Giancarlo Stanton for the Yankees today against Hunter Gaddis, which means Willie Calhoun, Oswaldo Cabrera and Franchy Cordero all get starts — Cabrera in particular should be seeing a bunch of playing time throughout the year and carries sneaky fantasy value. Given the short porch, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that he puts up a 20/10 season.

After toiling in the bottom half of Cleveland’s lineup for much of the season, Andres Gimenez is finally back in the two spot where he belongs while Amed Rosario will get the day off against Gerrit Cole.

Oakland Athletics vs. Baltimore Orioles, 6:35 p.m. ET

No Aledmys Diaz for the A’s while Brent Rooker takes the start in right field with Seth Brown on the IL.

Some funky stuff going in for the Orioles against lefty Kyle Muller, as Cedric Mullins drops all the way to ninth while Austin Hays leads off and backup catcher James McCann slots in at DH. McCann has hit lefties pretty well in his career, but still a puzzling choice — and one that makes Muller look like a pretty good streaming option.

Houston Astros vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m. ET

Chas McCormick doesn’t look like he’ll be giving the leadoff spot back to Jeremy Pena any time soon, while Jake Meyers gets a start in center against Mitch Keller.

From the department of “things we never thought we’d be saying in April 2023”: It’s about time Ji Hwan Bae got back into the leadoff spot for the Pirates as they take on Cristian Javier. Andrew McCutchen will ride the bench against the right-hander.

Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays, 6:40 p.m. ET

Lefty Shane McClanahan on the hill means that Enrique Hernandez will lead off for Boston, with Rob Refsnyder manning center, Christian Arroyo at second and Bobby Dalbec at first. The under is looking pretty good tonight.

Josh Lowe is back in the lineup for Tampa, while Luke Raley will start again in right — those two are sneaky streaming plays against right-handers. Vidal Brujan, called up for the injured Jose Siri, will play second.

Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 6:40 p.m. ET

From Josh Harrison to Edmundo Sosa to Bryson Stott against a lefty to Christian Pache (inexplicably starting over the white-hot Brandon Marsh), this Phillies lineup falls off a cliff in the back half.

It’s an awfully righty-heavy look for the Marlins, with Yuli Gurriel drawing another start at first and Jorge Soler and Bryan de la Cruz manning the outfield corners — doesn’t bode too well with Aaron Nola on the hill for Philly.

Detroit Tigers vs. Toronto Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m. ET

Akil Baddoo is back with the Tigers and will lead off against Alek Manoah while Matt Vierling appears ensconced in the middle of Detroit’s lineup even against righties now. (Kerry Carpenter will DH in Miguel Cabrera’s stead.)

Brandon Belt will DH against righty Matt Manning and Cavan Biggio will start at second in Toronto’s home opener.

San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets, 7:10 p.m. ET

Nelson Cruz will bat cleanup with the Mets running lefty David Peterson to the mound, while Xander Bogaerts will lead off and Trent Grisham drops to eighth. Luis Campusano will start at catcher for Austin Nola.

Starling Marte is back from his neck injury while Mark Canha and Tommy Pham draw starts (and represent sneaky DFS plays) against San Diego lefty Ryan Weathers.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Atlanta Braves, 7:20 p.m. ET

TJ Friedl and Jake Fraley are back in their typical two and three spots against a righty, while Jason Vosler draws another start at third — he’s on the long side of a platoon with Spencer Steer at this point.

Marcell Ozuna returns to action for the Braves, while Eddie Rosario is up to fifth in the order and Sam Hilliard starts for the injured Michael Harris II in center against righty Luis Cessa.

Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m. ET

Seattle’s DH situation has reached “starting Tommy La Stella in 2023” levels of dire. Jarred Kelenic will start again against righty Hayden Wesneski.

Nelson Velazquez will get the start in right field as the Cubs wait for Seiya Suzuki’s return.

Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins, 7:40 p.m. ET

With Tim Anderson on the IL, Andrew Benintendi becomes the new leadoff man for the White Sox, while Yoan Moncada has still yet to recover from his back ailment.

Carlos Correa (back) and Joey Gallo (side) are once again out, which means this is suddenly a very thin Twins lineup.

Kansas City Royals vs. Texas Rangers, 8:05 p.m. ET

Love that the Royals are finally giving Edward Olivares starts against right-handers, hate that the right-hander in question will be Jacob deGrom. Franmil Reyes will start at DH for K.C.

Travis Jankowski and Brad Miller will start against Royals righty Jordan Lyles, while Marcus Semien will never be able to slump badly enough to remove himself from the leadoff spot.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies, 8:40 p.m. ET

A tad surprising to see Brendan Donovan bat leadoff against a lefty, while Juan Yepez and Taylor Motter will start at DH and 2B respectively. Still no Dylan Carlson as he nurses a neck injury.

No Charlie Blackmon for the Rockies tonight in what’s assumed to be a day off. Jurickson Profar is back leading off while Mike Moustakas will get another start against righty Miles Mikolas.

Washington Nationals vs. Los Angeles Angels, 9:38 p.m. ET

TBA

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m. ET

TBA

Christian Walker appears to be getting a routine day off against Corbin Burnes. Corbin Carroll is back in the lineup for the D-backs, batting fifth, while Pavin Smith seems firmly entrenched in the middle of Arizona’s lineup and should remain so for as long as he keeps swinging a hot bat.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants, 9:45 p.m. ET

TBA

