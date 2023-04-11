Monday afternoon began with red flags concerning two of the best shortstops in baseball, as Chicago White Sox star Tim Anderson was forced to leave with knee soreness after a collision in the field while Carlos Correa was a late scratch from the Minnesota Twins’ lineup for the second straight day with what’s being termed a “middle back spasm”.

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said that he’s optimistic that Anderson’s injury won’t be long-term, while Correa told reporters, “I should be good in a couple days, but want to make sure that I don’t play through it and it gets worse.”

Those were just two of several health scares on the MLB injury report for Tuesday, April 11th, but don’t worry, there’s some good news sprinkled in there too.

MLB injury report: Tuesday, April 11th

Adam Duvall, Boston Red Sox — Alas, that good news didn’t come in Boston, where the white-hot Duvall was placed on the injured list with a fractured wrist suffered in Sunday’s game against the Detroit Tigers. There’s no official timetable yet for his return, but it’s a huge blow both for the Red Sox lineup and for fantasy owners — if you’re looking for potential outfield replacements, we’ve got you covered.

Joe Musgrove, San Diego Padres — Turns out that the supposedly minor shoulder injury Musgrove suffered in his rehab start may not have been that minor after all. Musgrove apparently received a cortisone shot on Monday to help with the pain, and he’s scheduled to play catch on Tuesday to see how it’s responding. He needed at least one more start in the Minors before returning anyway, so here’s hoping this only sets him back a day or two.

Seiya Suzuki, Chicago Cubs — Chicago’s outfielder is almost all the way back from his oblique injury and set to make his 2023 debut:

Cubs manager David Ross says the best-case projection for Seiya Suzuki (oblique) would be activating the outfielder at some point during the team’s upcoming West Coast trip to Dodger Stadium and Oakland. — Patrick Mooney (@PJ_Mooney) April 10, 2023

If Suzuki isn’t back this weekend, he should be early next week. Now’s the last chance to buy low before the Japanese star becomes a fantasy sensation in his second year stateside.

Luis Severino and Harrison Bader, New York Yankees — A couple updates from the Bronx, both positive: Severino reportedly threw all four of his pitches in a successful bullpen on Monday that has him on track for a rehab assignment soon. More importantly, though, is that Severino told reporters that his arm has felt back to normal since about a week after the team shut him down with a low-grade lat strain.

Bader, meanwhile, has been hitting, running and throwing and feeling fine, with manager Aaron Boone saying that the outfielder could begin his rehab stint as early as next week.

Triston McKenzie and Aaron Civale, Cleveland Guardians — A good news, bad news situation in Cleveland. The good: McKenzie is set to resume throwing for the first time following his shoulder muscle strain, and a timetable should become clearer after that. The bad: Civale, one of the Guardians’ best pitchers so far this season, has been put on the IL with, you guessed it, an oblique strain. The team has yet to say when it thinks Civale could be back, but just look at Tyler Glasnow for an indication of how these injuries can linger for weeks if not months.

Tony Gonsolin, Los Angeles Dodgers — Unfortunately it seems as though Gonsolin’s recovery from his spring ankle injury is taking longer than anticipated, with a return in May now the most likely scenario.

Tony Gonsolin's recovery from his ankle injury has been "slow going." Ryan Pepiot hasn't picked up a ball since going to the IL with his oblique injury. #Dodgers will be rolling with this rotation for awhile.https://t.co/Uue5BLRWac — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) April 11, 2023

Michael Grove will continue to start for L.A. but isn’t a recommended streaming option.

Adalberto Mondesi, Boston Red Sox — The speedster has officially resumed baseball activities with the Red Sox coaching staff as he works back from his torn ACL, and the team still hopes that he could be back at some point in June. Given the current state of Boston’s up-the-middle options, Mondesi could be a great stash for fantasy teams with outrageous stolen-base potential.

Seth Brown, Oakland Athletics — Someone needs to find a way to put obliques in bubble wrap, because this is getting out of hand. Brown was the latest to be placed on the injured list with an oblique strain, a disappointment given his surprising 2022 in which he hit 25 homers with 11 steals. Connor Capel figures to see much more outfield time in Oakland and could carry some deep-league fantasy value — he’s the sort of player who doesn’t excel in any one area but does everything pretty well.

Starling Marte, New York Mets — Marte was out of the lineup for New York’s win over the Padres on Monday as he deals with what’s being called a neck strain. The outfielder is still considered day to day, and it doesn’t seem too serious — but then again, this is the Mets we’re talking about. Mark Canha could be a sneaky stream, especially against lefties, for as long as Marte is out.

Joey Gallo, Minnesota Twins — Gallo worked out on the field before Minnesota’s game on Monday and will hit in the cage on Tuesday as he attempts to avoid the injured list due to “side soreness”. If Gallo can’t go again, it would start to be hard to burn the roster spot, but hopefully he’ll be back in the lineup and ready to build on his strong start to the year.

Andrew Painter, Philadelphia Phillies — Painter, arguably the top pitching prospect in baseball, has finally started throwing again after being shut down in the spring with a UCL sprain. The team is understandably being very, very cautious with the 20-year-old, and it’s unclear what his next steps might be, but given his mammoth potential he’s worth monitoring.

Raisel Iglesias, Atlanta Braves — Speaking of NL East arms that have finally started picking up a baseball again:

"Everything feels good. Everything feels normal."



Raisel Iglesias is progressing. pic.twitter.com/Eo8WQbn6iY — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) April 10, 2023

Hearing that everything feels normal is a great sign considering how long it took Iglesias to resume throwing. In the meantime, A.J. Minter will continue to hold down the ninth for Atlanta.