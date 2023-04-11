 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Will Jaylen Brown play for the Celtics in first round of 2023 NBA playoffs?

The Celtics SF has a hand injury. We break down and update you on his status for the playoffs.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Toronto Raptors v Boston Celtics
Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics shoots the ball during warmups before a game Toronto Raptors at the TD Garden on April 05, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics are hoping to make a return trip to the NBA Finals and get the job done after falling in last year’s championship series to the Warriors 4-2. The Celtics hold the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference and are among the short list of teams many would consider true title contenders. However, the status of star forward Jaylen Brown is in doubt for the team’s first round series against the Atlanta Hawks. Brown is dealing with a hand injury. Here are the latest updates on his situation.

Jaylen Brown injury updates

Brown claims he injured his hand while watering his plants when a glass broke. Whether or not fans believe the validity of that story, Brown now has an injury to deal with. He’s expected to be ready for Game 1 of the first round, and the Celtics haven’t said much regarding his injury.

If Brown is limited or ineffective, Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart will take on bigger roles for the Celtics offensively in this series. The good news for Brown is this hand injury just seems to be a random occurrence and not a sprain, which could linger and even get aggravated.

More From DraftKings Nation