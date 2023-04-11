Full field for 2023 RBC Heritage

If you have some post-Masters blues this week, fear not — we’re going to see another elevated field compete at the Harbour Town Golf Links this week in the RBC Heritage. Masters champion Jon Rahm will have a quick turnaround as he heads to South Carolina alongside Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, 2022 RBC winner Jordan Spieth, and a full field of all-stars.
Rory McIlroy withdrew from the RBC Heritage on Monday after missing the cut for the Masters. Tiger Woods and the LIV golfers will not join the field in Hilton Head, but you can expect to see plenty of other big names take the fun, quick course.
Scheffler and Rahm top the odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook at +800, with Cantlay coming in behind at +1400 and Spieth at +1800.
Here is the complete field for the 2023 RBC Heritage teeing off Thursday, April 13.
2023 RBC Heritage field
2023 RBC Heritage Full Field
|Player
|Player
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Akshay Bhatia
|Keegan Bradley
|Ryan Brehm
|Wesley Bryan
|Hayden Buckley
|Sam Burns
|Patrick Cantlay
|Cameron Champ
|Stewart Cink
|Wyndham Clark
|Corey Conners
|Joel Dahmen
|Cam Davis
|Thomas Detry
|Luke Donald
|Jason Dufner
|Tyler Duncan
|Nico Echavarria
|Ernie Els
|Harris English
|Tony Finau
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Rickie Fowler
|Ryan Fox
|Dylan Frittelli
|Jim Furyk
|Brian Gay
|Doug Ghim
|Tommy Gibson
|Lucas Glover
|Ben Griffin
|Lanto Griffin
|Emiliano Grillo
|Chesson Hadley
|Adam Hadwin
|James Hahn
|Nick Hardy
|Brian Harman
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Russell Henley
|Lucas Herbert
|Jim Herman
|Kramer Hickok
|Garrick Higgo
|Lee Hodges
|Tom Hoge
|Max Homa
|Billy Horschel
|Beau Hossler
|Viktor Hovland
|Mark Hubbard
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Sungjae Im
|Stephan Jaeger
|Zach Johnson
|Tom Kim
|Chris Kirk
|Kevin Kisner
|Kurt Kitayama
|Patton Kizzire
|Russell Knox
|Satoshi Kodaira
|Kelly Kraft
|Matt Kuchar
|Martin Laird
|Andrew Landry
|Nate Lashley
|K.H. Lee
|David Lipsky
|Luke List
|Adam Long
|Davis Love III
|Justin Lower
|Shane Lowry
|Peter Malnati
|Ben Martin
|Denny McCarthy
|Max McGreevy
|Maverick McNealy
|Troy Merritt
|Keith Mitchell
|Taylor Montgomery
|Ryan Moore
|Taylor Moore
|Collin Morikawa
|Trey Mullinax
|Matthew NeSmith
|Ryan Palmer
|C.T. Pan
|Taylor Pendrith
|Scott Piercy
|J.T. Poston
|Seamus Power
|Andrew Putnam
|Jon Rahm
|Aaron Rai
|Chad Ramey
|Chez Reavie
|Doc Redman
|Davis Riley
|Patrick Rodgers
|Justin Rose
|Sam Ryder
|Xander Schauffele
|Scottie Scheffler
|Adam Schenk
|Matthias Schwab
|Adam Scott
|Greyson Sigg
|Webb Simpson
|Alex Smalley
|Austin Smotherman
|J.J. Spaun
|Jordan Spieth
|Scott Stallings
|Sam Stevens
|Sepp Straka
|Robert Streb
|Kevin Streelman
|Justin Suh
|Adam Svensson
|Callum Tarren
|Ben Taylor
|Nick Taylor
|Sahith Theegala
|Justin Thomas
|Davis Thompson
|Michael Thompson
|Brendon Todd
|Kevin Tway
|Erik van Rooyen
|Jimmy Walker
|Matt Wallace
|Richy Werenski
|Danny Willett
|Si Woo Kim
|Min Woo Lee
|Gary Woodland
|Brandon Wu
|Cameron Young
|Carson Young