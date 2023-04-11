Full field for 2023 RBC Heritage

If you have some post-Masters blues this week, fear not — we’re going to see another elevated field compete at the Harbour Town Golf Links this week in the RBC Heritage. Masters champion Jon Rahm will have a quick turnaround as he heads to South Carolina alongside Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, 2022 RBC winner Jordan Spieth, and a full field of all-stars.

Rory McIlroy withdrew from the RBC Heritage on Monday after missing the cut for the Masters. Tiger Woods and the LIV golfers will not join the field in Hilton Head, but you can expect to see plenty of other big names take the fun, quick course.

Scheffler and Rahm top the odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook at +800, with Cantlay coming in behind at +1400 and Spieth at +1800.

Here is the complete field for the 2023 RBC Heritage teeing off Thursday, April 13.

2023 RBC Heritage field