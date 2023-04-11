 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Full field for 2023 RBC Heritage

We take a look at the full field of competitors for the 2023 RBC Heritage.

By Grace McDermott
The Masters - Final Round Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

If you have some post-Masters blues this week, fear not — we’re going to see another elevated field compete at the Harbour Town Golf Links this week in the RBC Heritage. Masters champion Jon Rahm will have a quick turnaround as he heads to South Carolina alongside Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, 2022 RBC winner Jordan Spieth, and a full field of all-stars.

Rory McIlroy withdrew from the RBC Heritage on Monday after missing the cut for the Masters. Tiger Woods and the LIV golfers will not join the field in Hilton Head, but you can expect to see plenty of other big names take the fun, quick course.

Scheffler and Rahm top the odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook at +800, with Cantlay coming in behind at +1400 and Spieth at +1800.

Here is the complete field for the 2023 RBC Heritage teeing off Thursday, April 13.

2023 RBC Heritage field

2023 RBC Heritage Full Field

Player
Player
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Akshay Bhatia
Keegan Bradley
Ryan Brehm
Wesley Bryan
Hayden Buckley
Sam Burns
Patrick Cantlay
Cameron Champ
Stewart Cink
Wyndham Clark
Corey Conners
Joel Dahmen
Cam Davis
Thomas Detry
Luke Donald
Jason Dufner
Tyler Duncan
Nico Echavarria
Ernie Els
Harris English
Tony Finau
Matt Fitzpatrick
Tommy Fleetwood
Rickie Fowler
Ryan Fox
Dylan Frittelli
Jim Furyk
Brian Gay
Doug Ghim
Tommy Gibson
Lucas Glover
Ben Griffin
Lanto Griffin
Emiliano Grillo
Chesson Hadley
Adam Hadwin
James Hahn
Nick Hardy
Brian Harman
Tyrrell Hatton
Russell Henley
Lucas Herbert
Jim Herman
Kramer Hickok
Garrick Higgo
Lee Hodges
Tom Hoge
Max Homa
Billy Horschel
Beau Hossler
Viktor Hovland
Mark Hubbard
Mackenzie Hughes
Sungjae Im
Stephan Jaeger
Zach Johnson
Tom Kim
Chris Kirk
Kevin Kisner
Kurt Kitayama
Patton Kizzire
Russell Knox
Satoshi Kodaira
Kelly Kraft
Matt Kuchar
Martin Laird
Andrew Landry
Nate Lashley
K.H. Lee
David Lipsky
Luke List
Adam Long
Davis Love III
Justin Lower
Shane Lowry
Peter Malnati
Ben Martin
Denny McCarthy
Max McGreevy
Maverick McNealy
Troy Merritt
Keith Mitchell
Taylor Montgomery
Ryan Moore
Taylor Moore
Collin Morikawa
Trey Mullinax
Matthew NeSmith
Ryan Palmer
C.T. Pan
Taylor Pendrith
Scott Piercy
J.T. Poston
Seamus Power
Andrew Putnam
Jon Rahm
Aaron Rai
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Doc Redman
Davis Riley
Patrick Rodgers
Justin Rose
Sam Ryder
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Adam Schenk
Matthias Schwab
Adam Scott
Greyson Sigg
Webb Simpson
Alex Smalley
Austin Smotherman
J.J. Spaun
Jordan Spieth
Scott Stallings
Sam Stevens
Sepp Straka
Robert Streb
Kevin Streelman
Justin Suh
Adam Svensson
Callum Tarren
Ben Taylor
Nick Taylor
Sahith Theegala
Justin Thomas
Davis Thompson
Michael Thompson
Brendon Todd
Kevin Tway
Erik van Rooyen
Jimmy Walker
Matt Wallace
Richy Werenski
Danny Willett
Si Woo Kim
Min Woo Lee
Gary Woodland
Brandon Wu
Cameron Young
Carson Young

More From DraftKings Nation