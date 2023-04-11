 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

First round leader odds for 2023 RBC Heritage

We break down the odds to lead after Thursday’s action at the RBC Heritage this weekend.

By Brittany Jarret
The Masters - Round Two Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The first round of the 2023 RBC Heritage tees off from Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina on Thursday, April 13. Just 130 miles north of Augusta, the world’s top golfers will regroup here for a PGA TOUR elevated event following the Masters.

The first-round leaderboard last week proved to be a good predictor of the rest of the week, as Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, and Viktor Hovland led the field after 18 holes, and two of those three finished in the top two. However, that isn’t always the case — one good day does not a victor make.

Scottie Scheffler is the favorite in the first round leader odds, reflective of his top spot in the odds to win the tournament. He sits at +2200, followed by Rahm at +2500 and Patrick Cantlay at +2800. Last year, Cameron Young shot a 63 in the first round to lead the field and ended up tied for third place at the end of the weekend.

Here is the full list of odds for the first round leader at this week’s RBC Heritage.

2023 RBC Heritage first round leader odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

2023 RBC Heritage Round 1 Odds

Golfer Winner
Golfer Winner
Scottie Scheffler +2200
Jon Rahm +2500
Patrick Cantlay +2800
Xander Schauffele +3500
Viktor Hovland +3500
Justin Thomas +3500
Jordan Spieth +3500
Collin Morikawa +3500
Cameron Young +3500
Tony Finau +4000
Max Homa +4000
Matt Fitzpatrick +4000
Sungjae Im +4500
Shane Lowry +4500
Sam Burns +4500
Tyrrell Hatton +5000
Tom Kim +5500
Matt Kuchar +5500
Si Woo Kim +6000
Sahith Theegala +6000
Russell Henley +6000
Rickie Fowler +6000
Corey Conners +6000
J.T. Poston +6500
Tommy Fleetwood +7000
Taylor Montgomery +7000
Chris Kirk +7000
Tom Hoge +7500
Maverick McNealy +7500
Keegan Bradley +7500
Justin Rose +7500
Wyndham Clark +8000
Webb Simpson +8000
J.J. Spaun +8000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +8000
Cam Davis +8000
Brian Harman +8000
Seamus Power +9000
Nick Taylor +9000
Min Woo Lee +9000
Kurt Kitayama +9000
Keith Mitchell +9000
Joel Dahmen +9000
Ben Martin +9000
Adam Hadwin +9000
Tyler Duncan +10000
Taylor Moore +10000
Sepp Straka +10000
Samuel Stevens +10000
Ryan Fox +10000
Matt Wallace +10000
Kyoung-Hoon Lee +10000
Gary Woodland +10000
Denny McCarthy +10000
Billy Horschel +10000
Ben Griffin +10000
Adam Scott +10000
Thomas Detry +11000
Stephan Jaeger +11000
Scott Stallings +11000
Sam Ryder +11000
Patrick Rodgers +11000
Mackenzie Hughes +11000
Lucas Herbert +11000
Harris English +11000
Davis Thompson +11000
Davis Riley +11000
Brendon Todd +11000
Andrew Putnam +11000
Adam Svensson +11000
Aaron Rai +11000
Trey Mullinax +13000
Taylor Pendrith +13000
Ryan Palmer +13000
Nick Hardy +13000
Michael Thompson +13000
Luke List +13000
Lee Hodges +13000
Lanto Griffin +13000
Justin Suh +13000
Hayden Buckley +13000
Erik Van Rooyen +13000
Emiliano Grillo +13000
Danny Willett +13000
Brandon Wu +13000
Beau Hossler +13000
Alex Smalley +13000
Akshay Bhatia +13000
Adam Schenk +13000
Troy Merritt +15000
Stewart Cink +15000
Satoshi Kodaira +15000
Russell Knox +15000
Peter Malnati +15000
Patton Kizzire +15000
Nate Lashley +15000
Matthew NeSmith +15000
Kevin Streelman +15000
Kevin Kisner +15000
Garrick Higgo +15000
Dylan Frittelli +15000
David Lipsky +15000
Chesson Hadley +15000
Cameron Champ +15000
Ben Taylor +15000
Zach Johnson +18000
Scott Piercy +18000
Nico Echavarria +18000
Matthias Schwab +18000
Mark Hubbard +18000
Luke Donald +18000
Lucas Glover +18000
Kramer Hickok +18000
Kevin Tway +18000
Justin Lower +18000
Greyson Sigg +18000
Doug Ghim +18000
Chad Ramey +18000
Callum Tarren +18000
C.T. Pan +18000
Austin Smotherman +18000
Adam Long +18000
Wesley Bryan +20000
Ryan Moore +20000
Martin Laird +20000
Ernie Els +20000
Doc Redman +20000
Andrew Landry +20000
Richy Werenski +25000
Jimmy Walker +25000
Jim Herman +25000
Jim Furyk +25000
Jason Dufner +25000
James Hahn +25000
Chez Reavie +25000
Ryan Brehm +30000
Robert Streb +30000
Max McGreevy +30000
Kelly Kraft +30000
Carson Young +30000
Brian Gay +30000
Tommy Gibson +40000
Davis Love III +40000

More From DraftKings Nation