First round leader odds for 2023 RBC Heritage

The first round of the 2023 RBC Heritage tees off from Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina on Thursday, April 13. Just 130 miles north of Augusta, the world’s top golfers will regroup here for a PGA TOUR elevated event following the Masters.

The first-round leaderboard last week proved to be a good predictor of the rest of the week, as Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, and Viktor Hovland led the field after 18 holes, and two of those three finished in the top two. However, that isn’t always the case — one good day does not a victor make.

Scottie Scheffler is the favorite in the first round leader odds, reflective of his top spot in the odds to win the tournament. He sits at +2200, followed by Rahm at +2500 and Patrick Cantlay at +2800. Last year, Cameron Young shot a 63 in the first round to lead the field and ended up tied for third place at the end of the weekend.

Here is the full list of odds for the first round leader at this week’s RBC Heritage.

2023 RBC Heritage first round leader odds from DraftKings Sportsbook