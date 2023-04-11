First round leader odds for 2023 RBC Heritage

The first round of the 2023 RBC Heritage tees off from Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina on Thursday, April 13. Just 130 miles north of Augusta, the world’s top golfers will regroup here for a PGA TOUR elevated event following the Masters.
The first-round leaderboard last week proved to be a good predictor of the rest of the week, as Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, and Viktor Hovland led the field after 18 holes, and two of those three finished in the top two. However, that isn’t always the case — one good day does not a victor make.
Scottie Scheffler is the favorite in the first round leader odds, reflective of his top spot in the odds to win the tournament. He sits at +2200, followed by Rahm at +2500 and Patrick Cantlay at +2800. Last year, Cameron Young shot a 63 in the first round to lead the field and ended up tied for third place at the end of the weekend.
Here is the full list of odds for the first round leader at this week’s RBC Heritage.
2023 RBC Heritage first round leader odds from DraftKings Sportsbook
2023 RBC Heritage Round 1 Odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Golfer
|Winner
|Scottie Scheffler
|+2200
|Jon Rahm
|+2500
|Patrick Cantlay
|+2800
|Xander Schauffele
|+3500
|Viktor Hovland
|+3500
|Justin Thomas
|+3500
|Jordan Spieth
|+3500
|Collin Morikawa
|+3500
|Cameron Young
|+3500
|Tony Finau
|+4000
|Max Homa
|+4000
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|+4000
|Sungjae Im
|+4500
|Shane Lowry
|+4500
|Sam Burns
|+4500
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+5000
|Tom Kim
|+5500
|Matt Kuchar
|+5500
|Si Woo Kim
|+6000
|Sahith Theegala
|+6000
|Russell Henley
|+6000
|Rickie Fowler
|+6000
|Corey Conners
|+6000
|J.T. Poston
|+6500
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+7000
|Taylor Montgomery
|+7000
|Chris Kirk
|+7000
|Tom Hoge
|+7500
|Maverick McNealy
|+7500
|Keegan Bradley
|+7500
|Justin Rose
|+7500
|Wyndham Clark
|+8000
|Webb Simpson
|+8000
|J.J. Spaun
|+8000
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+8000
|Cam Davis
|+8000
|Brian Harman
|+8000
|Seamus Power
|+9000
|Nick Taylor
|+9000
|Min Woo Lee
|+9000
|Kurt Kitayama
|+9000
|Keith Mitchell
|+9000
|Joel Dahmen
|+9000
|Ben Martin
|+9000
|Adam Hadwin
|+9000
|Tyler Duncan
|+10000
|Taylor Moore
|+10000
|Sepp Straka
|+10000
|Samuel Stevens
|+10000
|Ryan Fox
|+10000
|Matt Wallace
|+10000
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|+10000
|Gary Woodland
|+10000
|Denny McCarthy
|+10000
|Billy Horschel
|+10000
|Ben Griffin
|+10000
|Adam Scott
|+10000
|Thomas Detry
|+11000
|Stephan Jaeger
|+11000
|Scott Stallings
|+11000
|Sam Ryder
|+11000
|Patrick Rodgers
|+11000
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+11000
|Lucas Herbert
|+11000
|Harris English
|+11000
|Davis Thompson
|+11000
|Davis Riley
|+11000
|Brendon Todd
|+11000
|Andrew Putnam
|+11000
|Adam Svensson
|+11000
|Aaron Rai
|+11000
|Trey Mullinax
|+13000
|Taylor Pendrith
|+13000
|Ryan Palmer
|+13000
|Nick Hardy
|+13000
|Michael Thompson
|+13000
|Luke List
|+13000
|Lee Hodges
|+13000
|Lanto Griffin
|+13000
|Justin Suh
|+13000
|Hayden Buckley
|+13000
|Erik Van Rooyen
|+13000
|Emiliano Grillo
|+13000
|Danny Willett
|+13000
|Brandon Wu
|+13000
|Beau Hossler
|+13000
|Alex Smalley
|+13000
|Akshay Bhatia
|+13000
|Adam Schenk
|+13000
|Troy Merritt
|+15000
|Stewart Cink
|+15000
|Satoshi Kodaira
|+15000
|Russell Knox
|+15000
|Peter Malnati
|+15000
|Patton Kizzire
|+15000
|Nate Lashley
|+15000
|Matthew NeSmith
|+15000
|Kevin Streelman
|+15000
|Kevin Kisner
|+15000
|Garrick Higgo
|+15000
|Dylan Frittelli
|+15000
|David Lipsky
|+15000
|Chesson Hadley
|+15000
|Cameron Champ
|+15000
|Ben Taylor
|+15000
|Zach Johnson
|+18000
|Scott Piercy
|+18000
|Nico Echavarria
|+18000
|Matthias Schwab
|+18000
|Mark Hubbard
|+18000
|Luke Donald
|+18000
|Lucas Glover
|+18000
|Kramer Hickok
|+18000
|Kevin Tway
|+18000
|Justin Lower
|+18000
|Greyson Sigg
|+18000
|Doug Ghim
|+18000
|Chad Ramey
|+18000
|Callum Tarren
|+18000
|C.T. Pan
|+18000
|Austin Smotherman
|+18000
|Adam Long
|+18000
|Wesley Bryan
|+20000
|Ryan Moore
|+20000
|Martin Laird
|+20000
|Ernie Els
|+20000
|Doc Redman
|+20000
|Andrew Landry
|+20000
|Richy Werenski
|+25000
|Jimmy Walker
|+25000
|Jim Herman
|+25000
|Jim Furyk
|+25000
|Jason Dufner
|+25000
|James Hahn
|+25000
|Chez Reavie
|+25000
|Ryan Brehm
|+30000
|Robert Streb
|+30000
|Max McGreevy
|+30000
|Kelly Kraft
|+30000
|Carson Young
|+30000
|Brian Gay
|+30000
|Tommy Gibson
|+40000
|Davis Love III
|+40000