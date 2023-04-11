Outright picks for the 2023 RBC Heritage

The 2023 RBC Heritage tees off from Harbour Town Golf Links on Thursday, April 13 at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina. Here are our top picks to win it all.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Collin Morikawa +1800

Morikawa was in the mix for a while at The Masters in Augusta this past weekend, and with the small greens at Harbour Town (second-smallest of any course on the PGA TOUR), accurate approach on the fairways will make all the difference. Morikawa ranks top five in the field in Strokes Gained: Approach and Fairways Gained over his last 24 rounds, both of which will be significant factors this week.

Jordan Spieth +2200

Spieth put together a very impressive final round at the Masters and is in great shape to take a second consecutive RBC Heritage win home. He had the most birdies this week of the field at Augusta, and he’s won this one before. This feels like a perfect lead-up to what would mark his first elevated event win.

Max Homa +2800

Homa ranks second in the field in SG: App. of his last 24 rounds. For the same reasons as Morikawa is a good pick, Homa’s accuracy on the fairways will be an important factor in reaching those very small greens at Harbour Town.