Full list of tee times for Round 1 of RBC Heritage

The world’s top golfers travel 130 miles north this week from Augusta National to Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina for the 2023 RBC Heritage. This is one of the PGA TOUR’s elevated events, which means that top-ranked golfers are required to join the field to compete for a share of a.$20 million purse.

Heading into the tournament, Scottie Scheffler and recent Masters champion Jon Rahm are at the top of the odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Scheffler at +800 and Rahm at +850. Last year’s champion, Jordan Spieth, sits at +2000, with 2022 RBC runner-up Patrick Cantlay at +1100.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 7:00 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 2:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2023 RBC Heritage on Thursday.