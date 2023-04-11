Full list of tee times for Round 1 of RBC Heritage

The world’s top golfers travel 130 miles north this week from Augusta National to Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina for the 2023 RBC Heritage. This is one of the PGA TOUR’s elevated events, which means that top-ranked golfers are required to join the field to compete for a share of a.$20 million purse.
Heading into the tournament, Scottie Scheffler and recent Masters champion Jon Rahm are at the top of the odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Scheffler at +800 and Rahm at +850. Last year’s champion, Jordan Spieth, sits at +2000, with 2022 RBC runner-up Patrick Cantlay at +1100.
The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 7:00 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 2:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.
PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2023 RBC Heritage on Thursday.
2023 RBC Heritage Round 1 Tee Times
|Time
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|7:00 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Troy Merritt
|David Lipsky
|Ben Taylor
|7:00 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Brandon Wu
|Taylor Montgomery
|Max McGreevy
|7:11 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Dylan Frittelli
|Adam Schenk
|Justin Lower
|7:11 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Emiliano Grillo
|Ben Griffin
|Sam Stevens
|7:22 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Russell Knox
|Davis Thompson
|Austin Smotherman
|7:22 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Satoshi Kodaira
|Lee Hodges
|Matthias Schwab
|7:33 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Joel Dahmen
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Lanto Griffin
|7:33 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Si Woo Kim
|Kevin Kisner
|Davis Love III
|7:44 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Trey Mullinax
|Luke List
|Scott Stallings
|7:44 AM
|Tee No. 10
|J.J. Spaun
|Matt Kuchar
|Jim Furyk
|7:55 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Nico Echavarria
|Jim Herman
|Brian Harman
|7:55 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Xander Schauffele
|Shane Lowry
|Sahith Theegala
|8:06 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Cam Davis
|Richy Werenski
|Andrew Landry
|8:06 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Max Homa
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Rickie Fowler
|8:17 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Chad Ramey
|Erik van Rooyen
|Cameron Champ
|8:17 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Sam Burns
|Justin Thomas
|Viktor Hovland
|8:28 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Chris Kirk
|Ryan Brehm
|Tom Hoge
|8:28 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Nick Taylor
|Zach Johnson
|Ernie Els
|8:39 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Kurt Kitayama
|Seamus Power
|Lucas Herbert
|8:39 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Maverick McNealy
|Kelly Kraft
|Taylor Pendrith
|8:50 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Andrew Putnam
|Chesson Hadley
|Patrick Rodgers
|8:50 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Ryan Palmer
|Matthew NeSmith
|Greyson Sigg
|9:01 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Jason Dufner
|Ryan Moore
|Ben Martin
|9:01 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Akshay Bhatia
|Tommy Gibson
|12:00 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Peter Malnati
|Kevin Streelman
|Beau Hossler
|12:00 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Adam Hadwin
|Hayden Buckley
|Thomas Detry
|12:11 PM
|Tee No. 1
|James Hahn
|Wyndham Clark
|Callum Tarren
|12:11 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Nate Lashley
|Mark Hubbard
|Ryan Fox
|12:22 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Adam Long
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Doc Redman
|12:22 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Kevin Tway
|Alex Smalley
|Nick Hardy
|12:33 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Russell Henley
|Tom Kim
|Billy Horschel
|12:33 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Adam Svensson
|K.H. Lee
|Harris English
|12:44 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Taylor Moore
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Lucas Glover
|12:44 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Matt Wallace
|Sepp Straka
|Luke Donald
|12:55 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Corey Conners
|Patrick Cantlay
|Collin Morikawa
|12:55 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Garrick Higgo
|Michael Thompson
|Tyler Duncan
|1:06 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Scottie Scheffler
|Webb Simpson
|Cameron Young
|1:06 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Sungjae Im
|Robert Streb
|Brian Gay
|1:17 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Jon Rahm
|Jordan Spieth
|Adam Scott
|1:17 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Justin Rose
|J.T. Poston
|Stewart Cink
|1:28 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Tony Finau
|Keegan Bradley
|Gary Woodland
|1:28 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Chez Reavie
|Martin Laird
|Brendon Todd
|1:39 PM
|Tee No. 1
|C.T. Pan
|Denny McCarthy
|Davis Riley
|1:39 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Patton Kizzire
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Kramer Hickok
|1:50 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Keith Mitchell
|Scott Piercy
|Stephan Jaeger
|1:50 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Danny Willett
|Sam Ryder
|Doug Ghim
|2:01 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Aaron Rai
|Carson Young
|Min Woo Lee
|2:01 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Wesley Bryan
|Jimmy Walker
|Justin Suh