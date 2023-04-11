Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Heat vs. Hawks in Tuesday’s play-in game

The Atlanta Hawks take on the Miami Heat in the first Eastern Conference play-in game on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The winner will land the No. 7 seed in the NBA playoffs and face the Celtics in the first round. Here’s a look at some of our favorite prop bets for the matchup with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jimmy Butler to record a double-double (+220)

Butler is a man transformed in these types of must-win games and in three games against the Hawks this season, he averaged eight rebounds and 25 points per game. Adding a few extra boards does not seem out of the question in tonight’s game, and there’s a good payout with this bet.

Trae Young under 36.5 points + assists + rebounds (-105)

Young struggles to perform at his usual level when he faces Miami, a team with plenty of defensive size to limit the guard. His average stats for the season were 26.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 10.2 assists per game, while in four games against the Heat he averaged 19.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 9.8 assists per game — a big hit in the scoring column. Look for him to go under this mark.

Dejounte Murray over 5.5 assists (+125)

Murray has averaged 6.3 assists per game in his last 10 games and averaged 5.0 against the Heat this season. With Murray and Young splitting ball-handling duties, we can expect to see him feeding the ball to some of Atlanta’s wings who can push Miami’s perimeter defenders.