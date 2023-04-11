Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Lakers vs. Timberwolves in Tuesday’s play-in game

The Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Los Angeles Lakers in the first Western Conference play-in game on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET. The winner will face the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the 2023 playoffs. Let’s take a look at some of our favorite prop bets for the matchup, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Karl-Anthony Towns over 10.5 rebounds (-125)

KAT averages 8.1 rebounds per game, but with Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels missing, we can expect Towns to pick up some slack under the rim. Gobert is the team’s leading rebounder and is suspended for the play-in game, which means more work for Towns in the interior. The Timberwolves are lacking depth at this position, which also means big minutes for KAT. He should go over this number.

Austin Reaves under 15.5 points (-110)

Reaves will be playing with a healthy LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the court, and that eventually will impact his scoring rate. He averages 15.9 points per game without James on the court, and that number drops to 13.0 ppg when the King is in. Reaves has been a valuable piece in LA’s rotation, but he’ll likely have less of an impact in this contest tonight.

LeBron James to record a double-double (+100)

James has been on and off the court all season with injury issues, but the playoffs are a different story. In two games against the Timberwolves this season, he averaged 8.5 rebounds and 23 points per game. These are the types of moments where James will look to make a statement and send a message across the league that he’s not done yet. The Lakers are hoping to secure a playoff spot, and James tends to perform well when the lights are brighter. A double-double at plus money is a strong wager tonight.