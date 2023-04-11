Best DFS lineup strategy for Lakers vs. Timberwolves NBA Showdown in Tuesday’s play-in game

The Minnesota Timberwolves will travel West to take on the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the NBA play-in tournament. Because these two teams are the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds, they will have a chance to make the playoffs even with a loss. The loser will play the winner of the No. 9 seed and No. 10 seed game in a win-or-go-home scenario. Tip off is set for 10:00 p.m. ET from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

We’re looking at one potential strategy for DFS Showdown contests on DraftKings for Tuesday’s game with Captain’s picks, flex plays and fades.

Captain’s Picks

Anthony Davis ($16,200) - This is a no-brainer choice. Davis is the most expensive option, but it’s for good reason. There is a great chance he is the highest scorer in DFS tonight between the two games. As the Timberwolves are without Rudy Gobert, Davis should have get anything he wants on the interior. We already know Davis will be strong on the glass but he could really put up a big points total and pace your DFS lineup.

Anthony Edwards ($13,500) - This is a bit of a revenge game for Edwards, who scored just 11 points in his last matchup with the Lakers. He knows that his team is going to need a lot from him for a win tonight. I think Edwards goes for 30+ points tonight and does all he can to keep his squad in this game.

FLEX Plays

Kyle Anderson ($7,400) - Jaden McDaniels is out, which means that Anderson will play more minutes in this play-in matchup. He was already scoring 25+ DFS points per game with McDaniels on the court. Anderson will play a huge role for the Timberwolves tonight and is a good flex option at this price point.

Austin Reaves ($7,000) - Reaves has been playing great for the Lakers as of late. He’s scored 25+ DFS points in 14 straight games including four games with 40+. He’s been great scoring the ball and dishes out a ton of assists as well. I think he plays a big role in their win tonight and scores 30+ DFS points.

Fades

Karl-Anthony Towns ($8,400) - It’s so hard to do this, but I don't see this being one of Towns’ big games. The Timberwolves have been a wild card all season, and Towns has missed a good portion of the campaign. He is dealing with a calf injury which has him listed as questionable for this matchup. He will likely play, but he won’t be 100%. I would fade him tonight.

Dennis Schroder ($5,600) - While he is a cheap play, this is not worth the price. Schroder has been inconsistent all season and has battled injuries through a majority of the season. I expect a quiet game from him here.

The Outcome

I think the Lakers will lead for a good portion of this matchup. Without McDaniels and Gobert, I don't see how the Timberwolves can win this contest. Edwards keeps them in it for as long as he can, but James and Davis are just too much for him. Look for the Lakers to pull away late in this matchup.

Final score: Lakers 125, Timberwolves 117