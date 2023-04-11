How to watch Heat vs. Hawks play-in game on TV and via live stream

TNT will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Kaseya Center in Miami.

The Heat were a team that many thought could contend for the NBA Finals during the preseason. They have experience and a good roster, but they have underperformed this season. Health has played a major factor as they’ve dealt with more injuries than most teams in the NBA. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler have played well as both are averaging 20+ points per game and Adebayo averaging 9.2 rebounds per game. This team could still make a run, but it will need guys like Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry to step up in the backcourt.

The Hawks were disappointing this season as well. After making a run in the 2022 playoffs, they fired Nate McMillan midway through this season and hired Quin Snyder to solve their inconsistencies. They have played better, but still are not rolling like they were in previous seasons. Trae Young is averaging 26.2 points and 10.2 assists while Dejounte Murray is averaging 20.5 points, 6.1 assists, and 5.3 rebounds. The combination of the two has not worked as well as everybody thought, which leads to some questions about their future together.

Heat vs. Hawks

Date: Tuesday, April 11

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.