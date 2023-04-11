How to watch Lakers vs. Timberwolves play-in game on TV and via live stream

TNT will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves with tipoff set for 10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA.

It has been a roller coaster season for the Lakers this year. They’re as healthy as they have been all season heading into this playoff game which is a great sign for them. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are one of the best duos in the NBA when healthy, and we will see that tonight. They have played in a play-in before and have won an NBA title together. Look for them to make a bit of a run in the 2023 playoffs.

The issues in the Timberwolves locker room might being the biggest thing holding them back. After giving up a lot of assets for Rudy Gobert, he won't even be available for their first play-in game as he was suspended for throwing a punch at his teammate Kyle Anderson. Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns are strong offensive players, but I don't think this team is deep enough to take down the Lakers in Los Angeles.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves

Date: Tuesday, April 11

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.