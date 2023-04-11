Will Julius Randle play for the Knicks in first round of 2023 NBA playoffs?

The New York Knicks will go into their first-round series of the 2023 NBA playoffs as a slight underdog to the Cleveland Cavaliers. This is the 4-5 matchup in the Eastern Conference, with Cleveland having homecourt advantage. Another reason the Knicks are underdogs is the uncertainty surrounding star forward Julius Randle, who is recovering from an ankle injury. Here’s the latest on his status ahead of the first round.

Julius Randle injury updates

Randle was set to re-evaluated in two weeks after his initial diagnosis, and we’re coming up on that mark soon. The forward is reportedly targeting a return for Game 1, but the Knicks are going to be cautious with Randle. Ankle injuries can get aggravated easily, and pushing Randle before he’s 100% could be costly. He’ll likely come into Game 1 of this series Saturday with a questionable tag. If Randle doesn’t play, Obi Toppin and R.J. Barrett will have bigger roles in the frontcourt.