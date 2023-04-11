 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR odds: Breaking down race week lines for Sunday’s NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway

We go over the opening odds for this Sunday’s NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway

By David Fucillo
A general view of the driver introductions during pre-race ceremonies prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway on October 30, 2022 in Martinsville, Virginia. Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

NASCAR heads to the Martinsville Speedway this weekend for the NOCO 400. Last year, this race was referred to as the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400. Prior to that, it was a 500 mile race dating back to 1956.

William Byron is the defending race champ and is the favorite to win this year at DraftKings Sportsbook. His odds to win are +600, and he is followed by Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell at +650, Denny Hamlin at +700, and Martin Truex, Jr. and Joey Logano at +850.

Last year marked the first year of the 400-mile version of this race. The race ended up going any extra three laps of overtime before Byron got the win. Prior to that, Truex won the previous two races in 2021 and 2020, and Brad Keselowski won two of the previous three.

Byron leads the Cup Series with two wins this season, while Bell is the points leader. He has 281 points while second-place Ross Chastain has 268.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s 2023 NOCO 400.

2023 NOCO 400 odds

Driver Odds to win
William Byron +600
Kyle Larson +650
Christopher Bell +650
Denny Hamlin +700
Martin Truex Jr. +850
Joey Logano +850
Ryan Blaney +1100
Kyle Busch +1400
Ross Chastain +1600
Kevin Harvick +2000
Alex Bowman +2000
Brad Keselowski +2200
Tyler Reddick +2800
Chris Buescher +3500
Daniel Suarez +4000
Chase Briscoe +4000
Aric Almirola +4000
Ryan Preece +5000
Bubba Wallace +5000
Austin Dillon +5000
Austin Cindric +5500
Ty Gibbs +6000
Erik Jones +20000
A.J. Allmendinger +20000
Michael McDowell +30000
Justin Haley +30000
Harrison Burton +30000
Todd Gilliland +40000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +40000
Noah Gragson +40000
Ty Dillon +100000
J.J. Yeley +100000
Corey Lajoie +100000

