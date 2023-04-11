NASCAR odds: Breaking down race week lines for Sunday’s NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway

NASCAR heads to the Martinsville Speedway this weekend for the NOCO 400. Last year, this race was referred to as the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400. Prior to that, it was a 500 mile race dating back to 1956.

William Byron is the defending race champ and is the favorite to win this year at DraftKings Sportsbook. His odds to win are +600, and he is followed by Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell at +650, Denny Hamlin at +700, and Martin Truex, Jr. and Joey Logano at +850.

Last year marked the first year of the 400-mile version of this race. The race ended up going any extra three laps of overtime before Byron got the win. Prior to that, Truex won the previous two races in 2021 and 2020, and Brad Keselowski won two of the previous three.

Byron leads the Cup Series with two wins this season, while Bell is the points leader. He has 281 points while second-place Ross Chastain has 268.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s 2023 NOCO 400.