Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Tuesday, April 11th

Chris Landers ranks every starting pitcher to stream in fantasy baseball for Tuesday, April 11th.

By Chris Landers
Jacob deGrom of the Texas Rangers throws a pitch during the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Field on April 05, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Every day of the 2023 baseball season, I’ll be breaking down the day’s slate of scheduled starting pitchers and ranking their matchups so you can start, sit and stream with confidence for your fantasy teams.

The MLB schedule for Tuesday is among the cushiest of the year so far for starting pitchers, with a whopping 11 of them landing in the top tier of our daily starting pitching rankings for fantasy baseball. It’s strong at the top, but if you find yourself trying to dig through the bargain bin for smart streaming plays, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered there too.

Starting pitcher rankings for Tuesday, April 11th

Pitchers to stream

Hayden Wesneski, Chicago Cubs — Wesneski had a rough go of it in his first start of 2023, coughing up three runs on six hits in 4.2 innings against the Cincinnati Reds. But he was dynamite down the stretch last year and had a great spring, so there’s reason to believe that this was just a tough matchup in a hitter-friendly ballpark. Now he’s back in the Friendly Confines against a Mariners lineup that struggles against right-handed pitching, and his elite slider could sail through five or six innings.

Kyle Muller, Oakland Athletics — Muller largely does it with smoke and mirrors, but it’s worked in each of his starts so far this year against the Los Angeles Angels and Cleveland Guardians, so here’s hoping it works again in pitcher-friendly Camden Yards.

Josiah Gray, Washington Nationals — Admittedly, this one’s a bit dicier, but Gray’s had a tough schedule so far with starts against the Atlanta Braves and the Colorado Rockies in Coors Field and still lived to tell the tale. There’s a chance he could survive an Angels lineup that gets awfully thing after Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani.

And now, without further ado, your full starting pitcher rankings for Tuesday, April 11th.

Starting pitcher rankings 4/11

Rank Pitcher Matchup
Rank Pitcher Matchup
Must-start
1 Jacob deGrom vs. Royals
2 Gerrit Cole @ Guardians
3 Shohei Ohtani vs. Nationals
4 Shane McClanahan vs. Red Sox
5 Corbin Burnes @ Diamondbacks
6 Alek Manoah vs. Tigers
7 Aaron Nola vs. Marlins
8 Cristian Javier @ Pirates
9 Jesus Luzardo @ Phillies
10 Pablo Lopez vs. White Sox
11 Dustin May @ Giants
Strong plays
12 Grayson Rodriguez vs. Orioles
13 Lance Lynn @ Twins
Questionable
14 Merrill Kelly vs. Brewers
15 Hayden Wesneski vs. Mariners
16 Kyle Wright vs. Reds
17 Kyle Muller @ Orioles
18 Josiah Gray @ Angels
19 Chris Flexen @ Cubs
Don't do it
20 Alex Wood vs. Dodgers
21 Jordan Lyles @ Rangers
22 Garrett Whitlock @ Rays
23 Mitch Keller vs. Astros
24 David Peterson vs. Padres
25 Harvey Gaddis vs. Yankees
26 Ryan Weathers @ Mets
27 Miles Mikolas @ Rockies
28 Matt Manning @ Blue Jays
29 Luis Cessa @ Braves
30 Kyle Freeland vs. Cardinals

