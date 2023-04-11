When will Travis d’Arnaud return to Braves’ lineup this season?

The Atlanta Braves have placed catcher Travis d’Arnaud on the 7-day injured list due to a concussion. In a corresponding move, Atlanta recalled C Chadwick Tromp to be the team’s backup catcher. Sean Murphy should take over as the everyday catcher, and there is hope that d’Arnaud will be able to return when first eligible.

Travis d’Arnaud injury update

d’Arnaud has played in eight games so far this season. He and Murphy have been quite the dynamic duo. When one catches, the other tends to slot in as the DH, so the Braves don’t lose either bat on a given day. d’Arnaud is hitting .333 so far this season with three doubles and five RBI.

Tromp has only played in one major league game for the Braves so far. To his credit, he did go 3 for 4 in the game. All told between his time with the San Francisco Giants and Atlanta, he has played in 34 games and is hitting .241 with five home runs and 15 RBI at the major league level.