Dodgers vs. Giants: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

MLB Network will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers (6-5) and San Francisco Giants (4-6) with first pitch set for 9:45 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California and will also air on SportsNet LA in the Dodgers market and on NBC Sports Bay Area in the Giants market. Dustin May (1-0, 0.69 ERA) will take the mound for Los Angeles, while San Francisco counters with Alex Wood (0-0, 3.00 ERA).

The Dodgers had lost three games in a row but picked up a much-needed win against San Francisco in game one of this series on Monday. Mookie Betts started the scoring with a leadoff home run in the first inning. Max Muncy added plenty of offense, hitting two home runs and totaling seven RBI.

The Giants are struggling out of the gate. Their ace Logan Webb moved to 0-3 on the year after taking the loss on Monday. San Francisco is now 2-3 over their last five games. Their lone offensive output came from Wilmer Flores, who hit a solo home run in the fourth inning.

The Dodgers are the road moneyline favorites with -165 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Giants are the narrow +140 underdog, and the run total is set at 8.5.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via MLBNetwork.com and via the MLB App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access MLB Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.