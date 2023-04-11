Braves activate SP Kyle Wright off IL, set to start Tuesday vs. Reds

We’ve got good news for Atlanta Braves fans who’ve had to watch some shaky starting pitching early in the 2023 MLB season: part of the cavalry has arrived, in the form of 2022 breakout star Kyle Wright.

The #Braves today returned RHP Kyle Wright from his rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him from the injured list. LHP Dylan Dodd was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett following last night’s game. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 11, 2023

Wright has yet to make his first start of the season after experiencing soreness in his throwing shoulder early in Spring Training. The Braves understandably wanted to bring the 27-year-old along slowly, but after throwing 84 pitches in a rehab start at Triple-A last week with no ill effects, the team cleared him to return.

Wright’s return will be a welcome sight for the reigning NL East champs, who are also without ace Max Fried as he recovers from a hamstring injury suffered on Opening Day. Atlanta had been forced to rely on rookies Jared Shuster and Dylan Dodd, both of whom have struggled mightily in their first taste of MLB action. Dodd was optioned to make room for Wright on the roster.

The former fifth overall pick of the 2017 MLB Draft, Wright finally made good on his promise last season after several years toiling in the Minors, going 21-5 with a 3.19 ERA over 180.1 innings and finishing 10th in NL Cy Young Award voting.