 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Who are Lakers playing in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs?

We take a look at LA’s next opponent will be in the 2023 NBA playoffs.

By Christian Crittenden
2023 Play-In Tournament - Minnesota Timberwolves v Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2023 Play-In Tournament on April 11, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves in overtime during the 2023 play-in tournament. LA held Minnesota scoreless late in the game but Anthony Davis did commit a foul on a three-point shot which allowed the Timberwolves to push the game to overtime. The Lakers nearly gave away their overtime lead too, but held on for the No. 7 seed in the NBA playoffs.

2023 NBA Playoffs bracket

Who are Lakers playing in first round?

The Lakers will now meet the Grizzlies, who have had an interesting history with LA. The Grizzlies got into an argument with noted Lakers and LeBron James fan Shannon Sharpe, leading to an altercation and some theatrics. There was also comments from last season about James’ lack of dominance and how the Grizzlies weren’t “scared” of him. We’ll see how that plays into this series as the Lakers take on Memphis in the first round.

More From DraftKings Nation