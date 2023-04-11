Who are Lakers playing in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs?

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves in overtime during the 2023 play-in tournament. LA held Minnesota scoreless late in the game but Anthony Davis did commit a foul on a three-point shot which allowed the Timberwolves to push the game to overtime. The Lakers nearly gave away their overtime lead too, but held on for the No. 7 seed in the NBA playoffs.

2023 NBA Playoffs bracket

Who are Lakers playing in first round?

The Lakers will now meet the Grizzlies, who have had an interesting history with LA. The Grizzlies got into an argument with noted Lakers and LeBron James fan Shannon Sharpe, leading to an altercation and some theatrics. There was also comments from last season about James’ lack of dominance and how the Grizzlies weren’t “scared” of him. We’ll see how that plays into this series as the Lakers take on Memphis in the first round.