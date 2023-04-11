 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who are Heat playing in the next round of the 2023 NBA play-in tournament?

We take a look at who Miami’s next opponent will be in the 2023 NBA play-in tournament.

2023 Play-In Tournament - Atlanta Hawks v Miami Heat
Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat dribbles the ball during the 2023 Play-In Tournament against the Atlanta Hawks on April 11, 2023 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.
The Atlanta Hawks defeated the Miami Heat 116-105 in the 2023 NBA play-in tournament. The Heat were powered by 33 points, and five assists from veteran guard Kyle Lowry, and 26 points from Tyler Herro. The Heat were down by 15 at the half, and cut the lead down to six in the second half but were never able to close the gap.

This will be the first time the Heat have played in the play-in tournament and are in danger of missing the playoffs for the first time since 2018-19.

2023 NBA play-in tournament bracket

The Heat will play the winner of Wednesday’s matchup between the No. 9 Toronto Raptors (41-41) and the No. 10 Chicago Bulls (40-42). The Heat are 1-3 against the Raptors this season, and the Bulls swept the season series 3-0. Both matchups will be tough for Miami, so the Heat will have their hands full either way.

Should the Heat win that game they will face the No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks( 58-24) led by Giannis Antetokounmpo who is averaging 31 points and 11 rebounds per game this season. The Heat won the season series 2-1 over the Bucks.

