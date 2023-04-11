Who are Timberwolves playing in the next round of the 2023 NBA play-in tournament?

The Minnesota Timberwolves looked like they were going to be the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference for the 2023 NBA playoffs but failed to score a point for more than five minutes at the end of the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Timberwolves did get three free throws to send the game to overtime but were unable to push past LA in the extra period. The Lakers took the No. 7 seed with the win.

2023 NBA play-in tournament bracket

Who are Timberwolves playing in final play-in game?

The Timberwolves will now meet the winner of the New Orleans Pelicans-Oklahoma City Thunder game for the final play-in game Friday. Minnesota needs to win that game to become the No. 8 seed. The Timberwolves will have Rudy Gobert, who was suspended for Tuesday’s game, back for that contest. However, Jaden McDaniels will still be sidelined for Minnesota.