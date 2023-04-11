Braves SP Ian Anderson to undergo Tommy John surgery

In a season that’s been full of starting pitching injuries for the Atlanta Braves, another one arrived on Tuesday: Ian Anderson, who finished fifth in NL Rookie of the Year voting and helped the team take home the 2021 World Series, will undergo Tommy John surgery after feeling pain in his elbow during a Triple-A outing last week.

Atlanta Braves right-hander Ian Anderson will undergo Tommy John surgery, sources tell me and @kileymcd. After a difficult 2022 season, Anderson started the year at AAA and struggled in his first start before being diagnosed with a torn UCL. He's expected to return in 2024. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 11, 2023

Anderson had fallen off since that sensational start to his career and lost out on a rotation spot after a rough Spring Training.