Braves SP Ian Anderson to undergo Tommy John surgery

We’ve got the latest updates for Ian Anderson as the 2021 World Series champion is set for Tommy John surgery.

By Chris Landers
Ian Anderson of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on August 13, 2022 in Miami, Florida. Photo by Bryan Cereijo/Getty Images

In a season that’s been full of starting pitching injuries for the Atlanta Braves, another one arrived on Tuesday: Ian Anderson, who finished fifth in NL Rookie of the Year voting and helped the team take home the 2021 World Series, will undergo Tommy John surgery after feeling pain in his elbow during a Triple-A outing last week.

Anderson had fallen off since that sensational start to his career and lost out on a rotation spot after a rough Spring Training.

