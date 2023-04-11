White Sox SS Tim Anderson to miss 2-4 weeks due to sprained left knee

The Chicago White Sox expect shortstop Tim Anderson to be sidelined for two to four weeks dealing with a left knee sprain. He suffered the injury during a rundown on the base paths when a runner made contact with Anderson’s knee while sliding. Anderson was able to finish the inning but was subsequently removed from the game.

To fill in a roster spot, the White Sox have called up infielder Lenyn Sosa. He is ranked as the organization’s No. 8 prospect, according to MLB.com. Even if Sosa doesn’t slot in as the starting shortstop while Anderson recovers, he provides reliable depth. He also provides flexibility with how the White Sox can line up.

Veteran shortstop Elvis Andrus has been manning second base but could return to short if they think he has the arm strength still. Chicago could also keep Andrus at second and play the 26-year-old Romy Gonzalez at shortstop.

Anderson heads to the 10-day IL putting a stop to the strong start he has had this year. Only 11 games in, the veteran shortstop is hitting .298 with five doubles and four RBI. While he doesn’t necessarily bring the power to the lineup he once had, he still has an on-base percentage of .327 and gives some stability to the White Sox batting order whenever he is in it.