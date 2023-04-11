 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

When will Tim Anderson return to the White Sox’s lineup this season?

We’ve got the latest updates for Tim Anderson and when he’ll return in 2023.

By Teddy Ricketson
Tim Anderson #7 of the Chicago White Sox bats against the San Francisco Giants at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 05, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. Chicago defeated San Francisco 7-3. Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

The Chicago White Sox placed shortstop Tim Anderson on the 10-day IL on Tuesday, April 11. Anderson is expected to miss 2-4 weeks with a sprained left knee. He suffered the injury in the series opener against the Minnesota Twins. There was a pickle play between second and third, and an errant throw caused the baserunner to try and slide through Anderson’s knee, which was caught in an awkward place.

Tim Anderson injury update

Anderson had played in 11 games prior to his injury. He was hitting .298 with five doubles, four RBI and nine runs. Anderson had benefitted from the bigger bases this season and had swiped five bags already. He heads to the injured list leading the team in runs and in stolen bases.

While Anderson is sidelined, Elvis Andrus, Romy Gonzalez and Lenyn Sosa should factor into covering for the injured shortstop. Andrus is the veteran option but has been manning second base for the White Sox. Gonzalez figures to get first cracks with the prospect Sosa there to fill in on off days.

