How to watch WWE NXT via live stream and what to watch on April 11

WWE NXT returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

With Stand and Deliver now in the rearview, the developmental brand moves forward and turns its focus towards a few major shows coming up in the near future. It was announced last week that a special Spring Breakin’ episode will be held in a few weeks and that will precede the Battleground pay-per-view taking place on May 28 in Lowell, MA.

How to watch WWE NXT

Date: Tuesday, April 11

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch for on WWE NXT

Last Tuesday’s episode of NXT ended with new NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes celebrating his Stand and Deliver title victory with Trick Williams. They were then joined by former champ Bron Breakker, who at first celebrated with Hayes before issuing an attack and turning on the new title holder. It appears that both men are barreling towards a Stand and Deliver rematch in the near future but as for tonight, a fatal four-way match will be held to determine Hayes’ opponent for Spring Breakin’. As of now, JD McDonagh and Dragon Lee have been announced for the No. 1 contender’s clash and we will find out the other two participants later.

New NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell already has a line of challengers for her title. After successfully defending the belt against Zoey Stark last week, she was approached by Tiffany Stratton on the stage before being attacked by a returning Cora Jade. We haven’t seen Jade since February and she immediately re-inserted herself into the title picture with the sneak attack. As for tonight, we’ll see Stratton go one-on-one with another title contender in Sol Ruca.

We’ll have a Stand and Deliver rematch tonight as new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn will defend against former champs Fallon Henley and Kiana James. At Stand and Deliver, Brooks Jensen hesitated to give James a loaded purse, causing her to lose the match and the titles for her team. That has led to further tension between the former champs with Henley continuing to accuse question James’ relationship with Jensen. We’ll see if that plays a factor tonight’s rematch.

Also on the show, Ilja Draguvov will face Von Wagner in a match where if Wagner loses, Mr. Stone will no longer be managing him. We’ll also get Chase U holding an MVP ceremony for Duke Hudson in the aftermath of their victory over the Schism at Stand and Deliver.