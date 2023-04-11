When will Alex Kirilloff return to Twins’ lineup this season?

The Minnesota Twins are highly anticipating the return of first baseman Alex Kirilloff to the Major League lineup. He had surgery on his wrist in August of 2022 and has been recovering since. There was hope that Kirilloff would be ready for the start of the season, but it has taken slightly longer than expected. The good news is that Kirilloff is thought to be returning soon.

Alex Kirilloff injury update

Kirilloff will begin his rehab starts on Tuesday, April 11. He is playing first base and batting third for the team’s Low-A Affiliate. Provided that everything goes well, Kirilloff will likely take some time to progress his way up through the Minors over the next week or two. Assuming that everything goes according to plan, there are no injury setbacks, and he doesn’t start slowly at the plate, Kirilloff should be back in Minnesota by the end of the month.

Alex Kirilloff is beginning a rehab stint with Low-A @MightyMussels tonight. Batting third, playing first. — Brandon Warne (@Brandon_Warne) April 11, 2023

The wrist is concerning in that it has limited Kirilloff the last two seasons. He played in 45 games a season ago and hit .250 with seven doubles, three home runs and 21 RBI. In his two-year career with the Twins, he has a .251 average with 18 doubles, one triple, 11 home runs and 55 RBI over 104 games.