Fantasy Golf Picks — 2023 RBC Heritage DraftKings Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo and Tyler Tamboline discuss their favorite 2023 RBC Heritage Bets, DraftKings picks, debate the best roster construction for the week and project ownership for DFS guaranteed prize pools (GPPs).
2023 Masters Recap, Breakdown, Jon Rahm Wins
2023 RBC Heritage — Picks & Preview | Info & Research | Stats/Tools
Get the Link to the RAKE FREE PME DraftKings Contest Here
2023 RBC Heritage — DraftKings Picks | Ownership Projections
2023 RBC Heritage: Key Stats
- Strokes Gained: Approach
- Good Drives Gained
- Strokes Gained Putting
Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com
2023 RBC Heritage: Course
- Course: Harbour Town GL
- Par: 71
- Yardage: 7,191
- Greens: Bermuda
2023 RBC Heritage: DraftKings Notes
Field: 144 players
Cut: Top 65 and Ties after 36 Holes
Lineup Lock: Thursday, April 13
Roster: Six golfers
Salary cap: $50,000
2023 RBC Heritage: Past Winners
- 2022: Jordan Spieth -13
- 2021: Stewart Cink -19
- 2020: Webb Simpson -22
- 2019: CT Pan -12
- 2018: Satoshi Kodaira -12
- 2017: Wes Bryan -13
- 2016: Branden Grace -9
2023 RBC Heritage: DraftKings Picks
Elite Values
Scottie Scheffler $11,100
High-End Value
Cameron Young $9,600
Max Homa $9,100
Second-Level Values
Sam Burns $8,700
Sungjae Im $8,600
Tyrrell Hatton $8,200
Mid-Level Values
Justin Rose $7,700
Si Woo Kim $7,600
Cameron Davis $7,100
Scrub Values
Mac Hughes $7,000
Akshay Bhatia $6,800
Garrick Higgo $6,700
