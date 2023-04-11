Fantasy Golf Picks — 2023 RBC Heritage DraftKings Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo and Tyler Tamboline discuss their favorite 2023 RBC Heritage Bets, DraftKings picks, debate the best roster construction for the week and project ownership for DFS guaranteed prize pools (GPPs).

2023 RBC Heritage — Picks & Preview | Info & Research | Stats/Tools

Get the Link to the RAKE FREE PME DraftKings Contest Here

2023 RBC Heritage — DraftKings Picks | Ownership Projections

2023 RBC Heritage: Key Stats

Strokes Gained: Approach

Good Drives Gained

Strokes Gained Putting

Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com

2023 RBC Heritage: Course

Course: Harbour Town GL

Par: 71

Yardage: 7,191

Greens: Bermuda

2023 RBC Heritage: DraftKings Notes

Field: 144 players

Cut: Top 65 and Ties after 36 Holes

Lineup Lock: Thursday, April 13

Roster: Six golfers

Salary cap: $50,000

2023 RBC Heritage: Past Winners

2022: Jordan Spieth -13

2021: Stewart Cink -19

2020: Webb Simpson -22

2019: CT Pan -12

2018: Satoshi Kodaira -12

2017: Wes Bryan -13

2016: Branden Grace -9

2023 RBC Heritage: DraftKings Picks

Elite Values

Scottie Scheffler $11,100

High-End Value

Cameron Young $9,600

Max Homa $9,100

Get the Link to the RAKE FREE PME DraftKings Contest Here

Second-Level Values

Sam Burns $8,700

Sungjae Im $8,600

Tyrrell Hatton $8,200

Mid-Level Values

Justin Rose $7,700

Si Woo Kim $7,600

Cameron Davis $7,100

Scrub Values

Mac Hughes $7,000

Akshay Bhatia $6,800

Garrick Higgo $6,700

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.