Twins add Joey Gallo to 10-day IL with right intercostal (rib) strain

The Minnesota Twins are adding first baseman/outfielder Joey Gallo to the 10-day IL. It is being called a right intercostal muscle strain, which is located in the ribs. Gallo was signed in free agency and had been off to a solid start for the Twins this season. They have yet to announce a corresponding roster move, but there is chatter it could be time for fourth-ranked prospect Edouard Julien to get the call.

The Twins are battered with big injuries right now. Alex Kirilloff, Jorge Polanco and Max Kepler were all already on the IL with various ailments. Shortstop Carlos Correa is also day-to-day. Gallo had played in only seven games but was hitting .278. He added a double, three home runs and seven RBI in limited action.

The Twins are likely going to be bringing up a prospect to fill the spot. Julien, who we watched in this year’s World Baseball Classic, is a great option but doesn’t directly fill the positional need. This injury likely means that Donovan Solano or Jose Miranda is going to have to play first base. In the latter scenario, Kyle Farmer would play third base. Overall, Minnesota really needs to get healthy and quick because they are dropping like flies and running out of reliable replacements.