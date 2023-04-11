Brewers place SP Brandon Woodruff on injured list with shoulder injury

The Milwaukee Brewers have placed starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff on the 15-day injured list with shoulder inflammation, per a team announcement on Tuesday. The move is retroactive to April 8, and in a corresponding move, the Brewers have recalled Janson Junk from Triple-A Nashville to fill the vacant spot.

In two starts this season Woodruff gave up just one earned run in 11.1 innings pitched. The unpleasant news comes off a strong start from the rightie after he threw 5 1⁄ 3 scoreless innings on Saturday as the Brewers would go on to beat the St. Louis Cardinals. It is currently unclear how Woodruff sustained the shoulder injury.

According to Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the team hopes that Woodruff’s stint on the IL is a short one. As the timetable currently stands it would cause him to miss two starts.