 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Brewers place SP Brandon Woodruff on injured list with shoulder injury

We’ve got the latest on the injury status of star Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff.

By Pete Hernandez
Brandon Woodruff of the Milwaukee Brewers throws a pitch during the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field on April 07, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Brewers have placed starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff on the 15-day injured list with shoulder inflammation, per a team announcement on Tuesday. The move is retroactive to April 8, and in a corresponding move, the Brewers have recalled Janson Junk from Triple-A Nashville to fill the vacant spot.

In two starts this season Woodruff gave up just one earned run in 11.1 innings pitched. The unpleasant news comes off a strong start from the rightie after he threw 5 13 scoreless innings on Saturday as the Brewers would go on to beat the St. Louis Cardinals. It is currently unclear how Woodruff sustained the shoulder injury.

According to Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the team hopes that Woodruff’s stint on the IL is a short one. As the timetable currently stands it would cause him to miss two starts.

More From DraftKings Nation