Rangers SS Corey Seager exits Tuesday’s game vs. Royals with hamstring injury

We’ve got the latest on the injury status of star Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Kansas City Royals v Texas Rangers
Corey Seager of the Texas Rangers grabs his leg and reacts while running the bases during the fifth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field on April 11, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.
Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager left Tuesday’s game against the Kansas City Royals with what appeared to be a hamstring injury. Seager hit a double but pulled up and grabbed at his hamstring.

Seager is a huge part of the current and future plans for the Rangers, who signed him to a 10-year, $325 million deal in the 2021 offseason. The shortstop had a decent 2022 campaign with 33 home runs and 83 RBI but saw his average fall to .245 after posting .300+ averages in two straight seasons leading into 2022.

With Seager potentially set to be sidelined for a while, the Rangers will likely rely on some combination of Josh Smith and Ezequiel Duran at shortstop. From an overall lineup standpoint, Adolis Garcia or Nathaniel Lowe could move up a spot in the order to provide some power at the top. The Rangers weren’t likely to be a contender in 2023, but they could be out of the race even quicker than expected if Seager’s injury is significant.

