Rangers SS Corey Seager exits Tuesday’s game vs. Royals with hamstring injury

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager left Tuesday’s game against the Kansas City Royals with what appeared to be a hamstring injury. Seager hit a double but pulled up and grabbed at his hamstring.

That's not good.



Seager is a huge part of the current and future plans for the Rangers, who signed him to a 10-year, $325 million deal in the 2021 offseason. The shortstop had a decent 2022 campaign with 33 home runs and 83 RBI but saw his average fall to .245 after posting .300+ averages in two straight seasons leading into 2022.

With Seager potentially set to be sidelined for a while, the Rangers will likely rely on some combination of Josh Smith and Ezequiel Duran at shortstop. From an overall lineup standpoint, Adolis Garcia or Nathaniel Lowe could move up a spot in the order to provide some power at the top. The Rangers weren’t likely to be a contender in 2023, but they could be out of the race even quicker than expected if Seager’s injury is significant.