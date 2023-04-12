2023 NBA play-in tournament preview: Timberwolves vs. Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder will travel to Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves in a win-or-go-home battle for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference in the 2022-23 NBA Playoffs.

The No. 8-seeded Wolves are coming off a 108-102 loss to LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the No. 10-seeded Thunder pulled off the upset of the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Timberwolves opened as 4.5-point favorites with an over/under of 228 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Minnesota won the season series over Oklahoma City, 3-1.

The winner will earn the right to take on the No. 1-seeded Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder

Head-to-head record: 3-1, MIN

Overall record: OKC (40-42), MIN (42-40)

Leading scorer on Thunder: Gilgeous-Alexander

Leading scorer on Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards

Opening odds

Spread: MIN, -4.5

Over/Under: 228

Moneyline: MIN, -190, OKC, +160

TV/livestream information

Date: Friday, April 14

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Livestream: WatchESPN