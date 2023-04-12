Boston Celtics injury report for first round of 2023 NBA playoffs

The No. 2 seed Boston Celtics will play against the No. 7 seed Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the playoffs. The Hawks defeated the Miami Heat in their play-in game on Tuesday night, earning their spot in the first round. Game 1 is set to tip on Saturday, April 15 at 3:30 p.m. ET from TD Garden.

Let’s take a look at the Celtics injury report and how it may impact the series.

Celtics injury report

The Celtics have several players listed as day-to-day on the injury report, as most of them sat out in the regular season finale against the Hawks on Sunday. Robert Williams (knee), Jayson Tatum (hip), Marcus Smart (neck), Al Horford (back), and Malcolm Brogdon (back) are all still listed on the report, though Boston could be getting the majority of them back in time for tip on Saturday. Jaylen Brown is also listed as day-to-day with a finger laceration and is expected to return on Thursday or Friday as the Celtics hope to have him back on the floor for Game 1.