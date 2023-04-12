Hawks injury report for first round of 2023 NBA playoffs

The Atlanta Hawks are headed to the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs after beating the Miami Heat, 116-105, in Wednesday’s play-in game. As the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference, they will face the No. 2 Boston Celtics in the first round. Game 1 will take place on Saturday, April 15 and will air on ESPN at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the Hawks injury report and how it may impact the series.

Hawks injury report

Two G-League players were ruled out for the play-in game, but the rest of the roster was healthy. With no injuries in the play-in game, we can expect a similar injury report as the Hawks head north to face Boston in a best-of-seven series, barring any practice injuries or flare-ups in the coming few days. The healthy Hawks roster beat the Heat on the road in a surprising upset, and will be a threat in the playoffs this year.