Grizzlies injury report for first round of 2023 NBA playoffs

The Memphis Grizzlies have nabbed the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference and will face the Los Angeles Lakers, who earned the No. 7 seed with a play-in game win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, in the first round of the playoffs. The first round series begins on Sunday, April 16. Game 1 will air on ABC at 3 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the Grizzlies injury report and how it may impact the series.

Grizzlies injury report

Steven Adams is unlikely to return in time for the playoffs this year as he continues to recovery from a PCL injury sustained in January. Before his injury, he was averaging 8.6 points and 11.5 rebounds per game. Brandon Clarke is also done for the year with an Achilles injury.

Santi Aldama has been practicing through an elbow injury and is questionable heading into the first round. Aldama adds 9.0 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. The Grizzlies’ starters rested in the final game of the regular season but should be ready to hit the court in Game 1, barring any practice issues this week.

This lack of depth on the interior could be tough for the Grizzlies to make up, especially with Anthony Davis, Mo Bamba and Jarred Vanderbilt presenting a challenging matchup. We’ll see how Memphis plans to neutralize Davis, with Jaren Jackson Jr. and Xavier Tillman being the primary frontcourt players for the Grizzlies.