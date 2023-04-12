Lakers injury report for first round of 2023 NBA playoffs

The Los Angeles Lakers pulled off a comeback to win in overtime against the Minnesota Timberwolves, 108-102, on Wednesday. With the victory, they secured a spot in the playoffs as the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference. They will face the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs beginning on Sunday, April 16. Game 1 will air on ABC at 3 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the Lakers injury report and how it may impact the series.

Lakers injury report

Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been plagued with injury issues for much of the season, but both are healthy for the playoffs. D’Angelo Russell picked up a foot issue late, although he’s expected to be available as well. The whole team should be available and ready to take the court for the first round of the playoffs, barring anything major happening over the next few days of practice.

There is not currently any injury impact on the roster heading into the first round, but James, Davis and Russell will be worth keeping an eye on for the duration of the series.