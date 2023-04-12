Best series props for Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks in first round of 2023 NBA playoffs

The No. 2 seed Boston Celtics will face off against the No. 7 seed Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the NBA playoffs. The Hawks defeated the Miami Heat in their play-in game on Tuesday to earn the No. 7 seed as they look to upset a very tough Celtics team. Game 1 is set to tip at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday from TD Garden.

Let’s take a look at some of our favorite props for the series between the Celtics and the Hawks, with odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Celtics vs. Hawks series props

Series Correct Score: Celtics 4-1 (+190)

I’d expect the Celtics to go to Atlanta and grab at least one win there while the Hawks could end up winning one at State Farm Arena as well. Boston has been exceptionally good at home this year, going 32-9 at TD Garden and likely won’t take a loss on its home floor. 4-1 feels like a relatively safe scenario for last year’s runners-up to defeat the Hawks and move on to the conference semifinals.

Series Exact Games: 5 games (+185)

Falling right in line with the correct score prop, this is another plus-money bet that could pay out if Boston gets just one win in Atlanta. Sure, the Celtics swept the regular season series with the Hawks by winning all three games but it definitely feels like Atlanta could battle it out for a win at home, especially if they end up down 2-0 before heading to State Farm Arena.

Celtics to win Game 1/Celtics to win series (-400)

This one feels like a no-brainer as the Celtics are likely to come out and dominate at home in Game 1. They’ll have plenty of guys who are well-rested, especially with a lot of them sitting out in the regular season finale last Sunday. If Boston has anything close to a fully healthy squad, expect it to win Game 1 and go on to win the series.