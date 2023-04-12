Coaches on the hot seat entering 2023 NBA playoffs

The 2023 NBA playoffs are here with the play-in games taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday to determine the seventh and eighth seeds in each conference. Some coaches will be let go after the playoffs because they haven’t met the organization’s goals to this point. Let’s look at some of the guys who could be replaced after the playoffs.

Nick Nurse, Toronto Raptors

Nurse took over for Dwayne Casey after the 2017-18 season when Casey won the Coach of the Year but was eliminated from the playoffs again by Lebron James and the Cleveland Cavilers. The Raptors traded for Kawhi Leonard in the offseason, and Nurse helped lead the team to an NBA championship in his first year. Since the championship, he has kept the team in playoff contention, but they haven’t gotten close to the same level of play. Nurse’s name has been mentioned for other jobs around the league. If he is let go, it won’t take long for him to find a new home. Should the Raptors lose in the play-in tournament or get swept in the first round, look for Nurse’s name to be on the chopping block.

Doc Rivers, Philadelphia 76ers

Rivers has been with Philadelphia for three years now, and each year the team has been toward the top of the Eastern Conference. However, despite having center Joel Embiidd playing at an MVP level over the past few years, the Sixers have yet to reach the conference finals. Unless they get a historic performance from Embidd and fellow star James Harden their chances of making it this year are slim as well. With rumors swirling about Harden’s future with the team, another early exit could lead to a shakeup of things.

Honorable mentions