Pick against the spread, over/under for Raptors vs. Bulls in Wednesday’s play-in game

The Toronto Raptors grabbed the No. 9 spot in the Eastern Conference and will host the No. 10 Chicago Bulls at the Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday, April 12. The game will air on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET.

Lonzo Ball remains out for the Bulls, and Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby sat out on Sunday in the Raptors’ game against the Bucks and are listed as day-to-day. Both players are expected to be in for Toronto.

The Raptors are a as 5.5-point home favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook with the total set at 214. Toronto is -210 on the moneyline, while Chicago is +180.

Raptors vs. Bulls, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Raptors -5.5

DeMar DeRozan returns to his old stomping grounds as these two teams meet for the fourth time in the 2022-23 season. The Raptors hosted the Bulls in Toronto twice this season, winning 113-104 in November and 104-98 in February. Chicago has struggled on the road, going 18-20-2 ATS, while Toronto is 24-15-1 ATS at home. A healthy Pascal Siakam and VanVleet should put the Raptors over the edge here and eliminate the Bulls from postseason contention.

Over/Under: Over 214

This is a surprisingly low total for a playoff game. While the two teams were right around this total in their first two games at Scotiabank Arena this year, I like the over in a must-win situation. Although these teams both ranked in the bottom 10 in points per game, their average scoring rate comes out to a combined 226 points per game. That’s well above this number, so back the over.