Pick against the spread, over/under for Pelicans vs. Thunder in Wednesday’s play-in game

The New Orleans Pelicans and the Oklahoma City Thunder face off in a play-in game on Wednesday, April 12 at 9:30 p.m. ET with the winner moving onto the final play-in game for a chance at the NBA playoffs. The contest will air on ESPN.

Zion Williamson is not expected to return in time for the play-in game, and will be joined on the Pelicans bench by EJ Liddell and Jose Alvarado. The Thunder are intact on the injury front.

The Pelicans are 5.5-point home favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 227. New Orleans is -215 on the moneyline while Oklahoma City is +185.

Pelicans vs. Thunder, 9:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Thunder +5.5

These teams have faced off four times in the regular season, with three games determined by four points or less. We can expect another close one here between two high-energy teams with nothing to lose. The Pelicans will probably be able to pull off a home win here, but take the Thunder to keep it tight and cover this spread.

Over/Under: Under 227

Both teams have been playing low-scoring games recently — the Pelicans have hit the under in 10 of their last 13 games, and the Thunder have hit the under in six of their last nine games overall. Go ahead with the under here.