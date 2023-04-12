Real Madrid vs. Chelsea: Picks, predictions, how to watch Champions League match

Chelsea will head on the road to take on Real Madrid in the first leg of the quarterfinal round in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. Madrid took out Liverpool with a 6-2 aggregate score in the Round of 16, while Chelsea snuck by Borussia Dortmund with a 2-1 aggregate score after a 2-0 win at home in the second leg. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET from Santiago Bernabeu with the action available to stream on Paramount+.

Let’s take a closer look at Wednesday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Real Madrid v. Chelsea

Date: Wednesday, April 12

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount+

Odds, picks & predictions

Real Madrid: -150

Draw: +290

Chelsea: +450

Moneyline pick: Real Madrid -150

Chelsea are fresh off the sacking of their manager for the second time this season after Graham Potter was relieved of his duties following a 2-0 loss to Aston Villa last week. Former Chelsea player and coach Frank Lampard has temporarily taken over reins as the Blues look to turn the ship around after a run of a bad form. They’re winless in their last four straight EPL matches, going 0-2-2 in that stretch.

Real Madrid sit in second place in La Liga, though they’re a full 13 points behind Barcelona after 28 matches played. Los Blancos are looking for a repeat of last season when they knocked off Liverpool in the Champions League final to take home their 14th title, and their fifth UCL championship in the last decade.

These sides met in the last two straight Champions League tournaments, with Chelsea sending Madrid home in 2021 with a 3-1 aggregate in the semifinal as they went on to win their second-ever UCL title. Last season was a different story, as Madrid sent the Blues home with a 5-4 aggregate score after extra time in the second leg thanks to the winning goal from Karim Benzema in the 96th minute.

Chelsea could be missing several players in Thiago Silva (knee), Mason Mount (groin), and Cesar Azpilicueta (concussion) all appear on the injury report ahead of Wednesday’s match. The Blues have been held scoreless in their last three straight matches while Madrid have scored 12 goals in that same stretch. Take Los Blancos to get the first leg win at home.