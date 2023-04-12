AC Milan vs. Napoli: Picks, predictions, how to watch Champions League match

AC Milan and Napoli begin their Champions League quarterfinal round tie on Wednesday, with their first leg kicking off at 3 p.m. ET from San Siro. The action will be available to watch via livestream on Paramount+. Milan is coming off a 1-0 aggregate win over EPL side Tottenham in the round of 16, while Napoli steamrolled Eintracht Frankfurt with a 5-0 aggregate score.

Let’s take a closer look at Wednesday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

AC Milan v. Napoli

Date: Wednesday, April 12

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: Paramount+

Odds, picks & predictions

AC Milan: +170

Draw: +215

Napoli: +180

Moneyline pick: Draw +215

These are two sides who are very familiar with each other, both playing in Serie A and have met 27 times since late 2010. Napoli historically hold the edge, winning 12 of those while eight ended in draws. The last time they met was on April 2 when AC Milan cruised to a comfortable 4-0 win as Rafael Leao bagged a brace, while Brahim Diaz and Alexis Saelemaekers each added one of their own.

However, Napoli sits at the top of the Serie A table and have gone 11-0-2 in their last 13 league matches. They’re on track to win their third-ever Serie A title as they sit 16 points clear of second-place Lazio, and 22 points ahead of fourth-place AC Milan.

I don’t expect Milan to be able to pull off another rout like they did less than two weeks ago even though they’ll be hosting the league leaders this time around. Napoli have been the better team in recent weeks, but getting a win at San Siro is never an easy feat. The Series A leaders are also going to be without star striker Victor Osimhen due to injury, so Napoli might lose some potency in the final third. I’m backing the match to finish in a draw, which comes in at a great value at +215.