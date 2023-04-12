Breaking down the weather forecast for the 2023 RBC Heritage

The PGA TOUR continues the season with the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina this week. Last year’s champion and runner-up, Jordan Spieth and Patrick Cantlay, will travel the 130 miles from Augusta to play in this elevated event. They will be joined by Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm, among other big names in the sport.

Bad weather is following the PGA TOUR around this year. Several tournaments have undergone weather delays, including last week’s Masters, which saw multiple delays due to downpours and high winds at Augusta. Hilton Head looks sunny and beautiful this week — up until the tournament begins, at which point thunderstorms are forecasted to roll in. Friday, ahead of the cut, and Sunday, during the final round, have the highest chance of storms.

Below is a look at the weather report for the four days of the 2023 RBC Heritage starting Thursday, April 13 and ending Sunday, April 16.

Thursday, April 13

Hi 74°, Low 65°: Partly cloudy, 18% chance of precipitation, 11 MPH winds

Friday, April 14

Hi 75°, Low 65°: Thunderstorms, 82% chance of precipitation, 10 MPH winds

Saturday, April 15

Hi 77°, Low 66°: Partly cloudy, 18% chance of precipitation, 9 MPH winds

Sunday, April 16

Hi 76°, Low 61: Thunderstorms, 66% chance of precipitation, 9 MPH winds