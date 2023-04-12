Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Raptors vs. Bulls in Wednesday’s play-in game

The first game of Wednesday night’s NBA play-in doubleheader features the Toronto Raptors hosting the Chicago Bulls at 7 p.m. ET from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario. The game can be seen on ESPN. Below, we take a look at some of the best player props to consider for the contest.

All odds are via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Zach LaVine under 25.5 points (-110)

The Bulls star shooting guard is scoring 24.8 points per game this season, and I’ll bet he falls short of that number on Wednesday night. LaVine is shooting 34.4% from the floor with 15 points on average over his final two regular season games. He will get a matchup with a Raptors team that averages 101.1 possessions per game, which is the fifth fewest, so scoring opportunities will be minimized in this spot.

Demar DeRozan over 2.5 turnovers (+150)

DeRozan is turning the ball over 2.1 times per game this season, but these odds are good enough to consider taking the over in this spot. He’s going up against a Raptors defense that forces 16.7 turnovers per game, which is the second most in the league.

Nikola Vucevic over 1.5 3-pointers (+140)

The Bulls center is averaging 1.5 made threes per game, and this is a strong matchup for him to exceed that number especially with a decent payout. The Raptors rank 28th in the NBA in opponent three-point shooting percentage (37.4%). This feels like a good spot for Vucevic to knock down multiple threes on Wednesday night.