Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Pelicans vs. Thunder in Wednesday’s play-in game

The No. 10 Oklahoma City Thunder will travel to take on the No. 9 New Orleans Pelicans in the second play-in game for the Western Conference. The winner will move on to play against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the west’s final play-in game, while the loser will head home as their season comes to an end. Ahead of tonight’s action, let’s take a look at some of our favorite player props with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Josh Giddey over 18.5 points (+105)

Coming in as one of the only plus-odds points prop tonight, Giddey sees a great value for a realistic point total in tonight’s play-in game. He’s been averaging 16.6 points per game all season, but he’s averaged roughly 19.6 points through his last six outings, including a 31-point performance against the Hornets at the end of March. With everything on the line, expect Giddey to hit the 19-point mark tonight in front of his home crowd.

CJ McCollum under 5.5 assists (-115)

McCollum has only hit this mark once in his last seven games as his focus has clearly been more on shooting. The 31-year-old guard has averaged 21.6 points through five games in April while just 3.8 assists through that same stretch.

Herbert Jones over 4.5 rebounds (+100)

It’s safe to assume that Jonas Valanciunas will be racking up the rebounds under the rim tonight as usual, but his 6’7” teammate Herbert Jones has been solid on the glass lately too, averaging 4.4 per game in April and 4.6 throughout March. He grabbed seven boards against the Grizzlies just a week ago and has hit at least four rebounds in six of his last seven outings.