Best DFS lineup strategy for Raptors vs. Bulls NBA Showdown in Wednesday’s play-in game

The No. 10 Chicago Bulls will travel to take on the No. 9 Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference’s second play-in game. Both teams will be looking for a win to see who will take on the Miami Heat in the East’s final play-in contest, while the losing team’s season will officially come to an end. Tip is set for 7 p.m. ET from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Ahead of tonight’s action, let’s take a look at a DFS strategy on DraftKings for Showdown contests pertaining to this game.

Captain’s Picks

Pascal Siakam ($15,900) - Siakam is the most expensive option in tonight’s game, but he’s also one of the best options on the floor and will be coming in with fresh legs after resting the Raptors’ regular season finale. He’s averaged 45.7 DraftKings fantasy points per game this season, and has turned in over 50 DKFP in three of his last four games. VanVleet is a cheaper option, but you’ll get more bang for your buck going with Pascal. Look for Siakam to stuff the stat sheet with points and rebounds at home tonight.

Nikola Vucevic ($12,600) - Vucevic has outperformed DeMar DeRozan in terms of fantasy through the last stretch, averaging 35.1 DKFP per game in his last five outings. That’s a bit higher than DeRozan at 33.5 through that same stretch. The big man has logged a double-double in four of his last five games and did that in 51 games during the regular season. He’s sure to bring in a solid amount of points and saves you a little money as DeRozan is a more expensive option at captain.

FLEX Plays

Fred VanVleet ($9,600) - VanVleet was sidelined for the Raptors’ final regular season game against the Bucks due to thumb soreness, but he’s fully expected to play tonight against the Bulls. He recently brought in 63.25 DKFP in a monster performance against the Hornets that saw him rack up 20 points and 20 assists on the night. He’s a bit pricey, but his ceiling is high enough to make it worth the salary on a good night.

DeMar DeRozan ($8,800) - Here’s where DeRozan will come into play, as he’s averaged 40.6 DKFP per game throughout the season although his output tapered off a bit near the end of the season. He’s put up at least 40 DKFP in half of his last 10 games, and isn’t too far removed from a huge 80.5 fantasy point performance against the Timberwolves last month that saw him put up 49 points and grab 14 rebounds. With the stakes being so high in Toronto tonight, expect DeRozan to put in a solid performance.

Fades

Jakob Poeltl ($6,600) - Poeltl has put up some impressive numbers this season, but his performances have been trending downward recently as he hasn’t scored more than 25.25 DKFP in his last four games. He’s turned in single-digit rebounds in his last five games and has seen four straight outings without a single block. It might be a good idea to play it safe and pass on Poeltl until he gets back to his usual numbers.

Patrick Williams ($5,200) - Williams had a nice performance against the Mavericks with 23 points and eight rebounds for 44.5 DKFP, but the Bulls went without DeRozan and Zach LaVine, opening up the floor for others to step in and fill the void. That game was sandwiched by two performances that brought in less than 20 DKFP.

The Outcome

The Raptors have been exceptionally good at home this season, going 27-14 at Scotiabank Arena while the Bulls went 18-23 on the road through the regular season. Toronto is favored by six points on the line, but I’d expect it to be a bit tighter as both teams are looking to avoid automatic elimination. Regardless, I still think the Raptors pull off the win at home.

Final score: Raptors 115, Bulls 111