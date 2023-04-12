 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NOCO 400 entry list: Full field of drivers for 2023 race

Here’s everybody currently expected to compete this week in qualifying.

A general view of the race track during the running of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Xfinity 500 on October 30, 2022 at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, VA. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NASCAR heads to Ridgeway, Virginia this weekend for the 2023 NOCO 400. It is the first of two races at Martinsville Speedway, with the second coming in late October as the penultimate race of the 2023 Cup Series playoffs.

This weekend’s race airs on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET, and is preceded the day before by qualifying at 5:20 p.m. Qualifying will air on FS2 and the race will air on FS1.

William Byron is the defending race winner, beating out Joey Logano and Austin Dillon for the victory. The race went three laps of overtime. Chase Elliott claimed pole position in the race, and after claiming victory in the first two stages of the race, he finished tenth overall. It was scheduled as a 400-lap, 400-mile race, marking a downsizing of the event. Previously it had been a 500-lap, 500-mile race dating back to 1956.

Byron is the pre-qualifying favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +600 odds to win. Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell follow at +650. Chase Elliott is not racing as he continues rehabbing his fractured left tibia injury.

2023 NOCO 400 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey Lajoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Josh Berry 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Noah Gragson 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
33 Ty Gibbs
34 Ty Dillon
35 Anthony Alfredo
36 Daniel Suarez

