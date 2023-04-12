NASCAR heads to Ridgeway, Virginia this weekend for the 2023 NOCO 400. It is the first of two races at Martinsville Speedway, with the second coming in late October as the penultimate race of the 2023 Cup Series playoffs.

This weekend’s race airs on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET, and is preceded the day before by qualifying at 5:20 p.m. Qualifying will air on FS2 and the race will air on FS1.

William Byron is the defending race winner, beating out Joey Logano and Austin Dillon for the victory. The race went three laps of overtime. Chase Elliott claimed pole position in the race, and after claiming victory in the first two stages of the race, he finished tenth overall. It was scheduled as a 400-lap, 400-mile race, marking a downsizing of the event. Previously it had been a 500-lap, 500-mile race dating back to 1956.

Byron is the pre-qualifying favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +600 odds to win. Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell follow at +650. Chase Elliott is not racing as he continues rehabbing his fractured left tibia injury.