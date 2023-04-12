Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Wednesday, April 12

We’ve got Wednesday baseball and that means the slate is broken up into a few parts. Since the early slate is already getting underway, we’re going to focus on the six-game late slate that will start around 6:35 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Below are the top stacks for the late slate.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Wednesday, April 12

Orioles vs. Athletics

Cedric Mullins ($5,500)

Adley Rutschman ($5,100)

Ryan Mountcastle ($4,300)

Austin Hays ($3,800)

The Baltimore Orioles are going to be chalk on the short late slate but for good reason. Their implied run total is second on the late slate at 5.3 and climbing, so they could overtake the Toronto Blue Jays as the top offense. Rookie Ken Waldichuk is on the hill and has struggled early in his first bit of MLB action with an ERA nearly at 15.00 through two starts. He’s allowed seven HRs in those starts. This could be an absolute bloodbath.

Blue Jays vs. Tigers

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($5,800)

Bo Bichette ($5,700)

George Springer ($5,400)

Matt Chapman ($4,700)

The Blue Jays are the top offense projected on the slate going up against Detroit Tigers LHP Eduardo Rodriguez. E-Rod has struggled to an ERA just north of 6.00 early in the season. The Blue Jays have a ton of power righties in the order and should mash in this spot at home. Chapman, Bichette and Vlad Jr. have all hit lefties well this season. You could also mix in Whit Merrifield or Kevin Kiermaier if you need some salary relief.

Rays vs. Red Sox

Randy Arozarena ($6,100)

Wander Franco ($5,800)

Yandy Diaz ($4,900)

Isaac Paredes ($3,700)

The Rays have been an absolute wagon in starting the season 11-0. Tampa Bay also boasts a balanced lineup that is filled with right-handed bats that should get to lefty Chris Sale. The Red Sox former ace, Sale has gone through injuries the past few seasons and isn’t nearly the same pitcher. Arozarena and Franco are pricey and chalky but should turn in production. Tampa Bay also have plenty of cheap bats you can add to get off the chalk.